ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Charges dropped in January Branson shooting

By Jason Wert
bransontrilakesnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharges have been dropped against a man accused in a Jan. 25, 2022 shooting in Branson. Taney County Prosecutor William Duston confirmed to the Branson Tri-Lakes News charges had been dropped against William James...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

Man wanted in Stone County captured in Webster County

A man wanted by police in three different area jurisdictions has been taken into custody following a short pursuit. Jordan Tinker, 25, was arrested in Webster County, east of Springfield after a short pursuit by the Seymour Police Department. He faces charges in Stone County of second degree domestic assault and first degree property damage.
STONE COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Man accused of threatening fiancee’s son, dog

Shawn Patrick (Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff’s Office) A man is accused of threatening to kill his fiancee’s son and his dog with the son’s children in observance. Fifty-four-year-old Shawn Patrick, whose address is listed in Huntsville, is in the Marion County Law Enforcement Center on a bond of $10,000.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Newton Co. man arrested after choking, locking ex-girlfriend in car

Twenty-seven-year-old Richard Airey Grammer II has been arrested after allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend and locking her in a car for four days. Authorities with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to a residence for a report of a possible domestic altercation with injury. Upon arrival deputies were met by...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Crime & Safety
Taney County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Taney County, MO
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KTTS

Couple Found Dead in Monett on Thursday

Police are investigating a couple’s death in Monett. On Thursday, 71-year-old Daniel Olson, and 64-year-old Tamara Olson were found dead inside a home off West Nellie. The bodies have been sent to the coroner’s office for an autopsy. Officers say that the deaths are under investigation.
MONETT, MO
magnoliareporter.com

Twitter: Mass murder ... Bentonville baseball ... ETex plane crash

Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:. Multiple sources, Rooftop sniper kills six people at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. More than two dozen injuries reported -- almost all with gunshot wounds. Gunman at large. … KSLA News 12, Four wounded in Monday shooting on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. … The Advocate, Almost a year after Hurricane Ida plowed through Tangipahoa Parish, hundreds are still displaced. With rising costs and few affordable houses on the market, many have few options. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Homeless man’s death ruled homicide; North Little Rock police investigate. … KATV, Teenage boy drowns Sunday at Greers Ferry Lake. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Bentonville bets $15 million on Phillips Park baseball complex. … Multiple sources, Seven dead, 14 missing following Italian Alps avalanche. … Mitchell McCoy, Little Rock Police: Overnight killing on Colonel Glenn marks city's 43rd homicide of 2022, which is the total number of homicides in 2019. The city has surpassed 2018, 2016 and 2015's homicide numbers. … Associated Press, More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia's largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months. … Associated Press, Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. lost a legal bid Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. … Multiple sources, Four people injured Sunday in airplane crash near Mount Pleasant, TX. … Multiple sources, NASA satellite heading toward lunar orbit. … Talk Business & Politics, Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49.
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
KTLO

Not guilty plea entered by man charged with burning his own home

A man who is alleged to have burned the house he lived in because he wanted to rid the residence of imaginary people and then disappeared for a time appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. In early March, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery announced that 41-year-old Christian Gabriel Bolding...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Assistant Police Chief completes FBI academy

The Assistant Chief of the Branson Police Department is back on the job after graduating from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Assistant Chief Eric Schmitt is one of 254 law enforcement officers from around the nation who were invited to take part in the 10 week program to study a variety of subjects including terrorism, intelligence theory, behavioral science, and forensic science. The goal of the program is to help law enforcement officers raise the standards for law enforcement agencies in the United States.
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Springfield woman shares how thieves stole gas from her son’s truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Carolyn Jolley, A Springfield native, said she heard a bang at 2:30 a.m. on July 2. Jolley said her son went outside her house and didn’t see anything, but when she woke up, she smelled gas all over the driveway at her home in north Springfield. That’s when her son found his truck’s gas tank punctured.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy