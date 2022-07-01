ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Why fireworks prices are higher this Fourth of July

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KsIm_0gS9U3SN00
Tweet

Americans looking to celebrate July 4th with some fireworks could be facing some rough sticker shock.

Supply chain issues and rising shipping and labor costs have led to inflation rates not seen in decades, and the fireworks industry is warning that it has not been unaffected.

The trade group the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) released a report earlier this year stating that overall costs are up more than 35 percent, which could pose a challenge for sellers.

“Unfortunately, we had to pass some of the price increases on to the public,” Bruce Zoldan, head of the distributor Phantom Fireworks, told USA Today for an article published Thursday, ahead of the Independence Day weekend. “I would say from 2019 till ’22, [costs] have at least doubled.”

A variety of factors have contributed to the increase, most prominently shipping costs, which since have risen from between $8,000 to $10,000 per shipping container to $45,000 per container, the APA report states.

China is responsible for the vast majority of fireworks imports to the United States, according to an analysis from the market and consumer data company Statista.

The total value of Chinese bottle rockets, roman candles and other fireworks that entered the U.S. in 2020 was more than $350 million. Spain came in a distant second with a total value of $3.6 million.

Domestic shipping and rental costs have also soared, with truck and auto rental prices doubling from a year ago as a result of limited supply and high demand, according to the APA.

The group also says that the cost of raw materials has risen about 20 percent.

Labor costs and insurance costs for product liability, auto, truck and hazardous material have also risen, adding to the overall price hikes.

Record gas prices have elevated transportation costs, and an increase in the cost of diesel fuel specifically has affected truckers bringing containers to warehouses.

Gas prices surpassed $5 per gallon on average last month, reaching a new record before dropping slightly in the latter half of the month. Diesel prices reached a record $5.81 per gallon last month and have stayed near the record since.

“If you want to avoid the crowds, if you want to make sure that you get the colored sparklers that you want or the right fountain that you watch, you have to shop a bit early or you just take a chance of what is running low,” APA President Stephen Pelkey, the owner of Atlas Fireworks, told USA Today.

Comments / 8

Related
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fourth Of July#Americans#Usa Today#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
FOXBusiness

GM supply chain disruptions hit Q2 US vehicle sales

General Motors sold a total of 582,401 vehicles during the second quarter, down 15% year over year, as the automaker was slammed by supply chain disruptions, including delayed semiconductor shipments. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 32.19 +0.43 +1.35%. The company revealed in a Securities and...
ECONOMY
BBC

Russia moves to take control of Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project

Russia has moved to take over a major oil and gas project in which Shell has a 27.5% stake. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to take charge of the Sakhalin-2 project. The move could force Shell and Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi to abandon their investments as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell Chief Says World Heading for Turbulent Period

The world is heading for a “turbulent period” as tightening supplies of liquefied natural gas and oil exacerbate a global energy crunch, Shell Plc Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said. Speaking in Singapore, the CEO painted a bleak picture of an energy supply that will struggle to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

624K+
Followers
74K+
Post
470M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy