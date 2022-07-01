Child drowns at Bradenton apartment pool, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - When a St. Pete officer warned a street vendor in downtown to stop selling hot dogs after-hours, the man threw one of the franks at police, officials said. After midnight Saturday, officers said they gave several warnings to 47-year-old Jason Stoll, telling him he was in...
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend. Around 4:47 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Big Oaks Apartments, located on Big Oaks Drive, after receiving a report about the shooting. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man inside one of the units with a gunshot wound.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A child and an adult are dead after a fire sparked early Monday morning at a New Port Richey apartment and investigators are trying to determine the cause. The fire occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the Park at Ashley Place Apartments, located at 4031 Vista...
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Days after an 11-year-old boy was struck by lightning in Riverview, his parents said their son is now back at home and out of the ICU. Despite the harrowing ordeal, he was even able to have visitors on the Fourth of July, with deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office greeting him in his hospital room.
FISHHAWK, Fla. - Two homes in the Tampa Bay area suffered heavy damage after fires broke out on the Fourth of July, and firefighters say fireworks are likely to blame. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire around 9:45 p.m. Monday at a home on Soratrace Street in Fishhawk. The homeowner told dispatchers the fire started in their garage and was spreading throughout their home.
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa woman convicted of murdering her two teen children in 2011 says she's being denied timely doses of her prescribed medication, leading to "extremely painful" episodes while in prison. In a two-page, handwritten letter, Julie Schenecker complains she's being forced stop taking medication "cold turkey." She...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, a white Honda sedan pulled into a parking spot at the suspect pulls into a parking spot outside the Uhuru House Black community center in St. Petersburg. The driver stayed in the car for about five minutes before popping the trunk and retrieving something from inside.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Officials in Florida are moving quickly to eliminate an invasive and exotic fruit fly spotted in Pinellas County. People living in St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park are urged to take caution with any fruits or vegetables growing on your property. The goal is to stop the pest before it spreads through the state to our commercially grown crops.
LAKELAND, Fla. - Despite the rain, it was a packed crowd at Lake Mirror Sunday for the city of Lakeland's ‘Red, White & Kaboom’ Independence Day celebration. A dazzling display of fireworks lit up the night sky in front of an estimated crowd of roughly 30,000 people. "We...
It was a Boom by the Bay unlike any other. The City of Tampa's largest fireworks display ever lit up the night sky across Bayshore Boulevard Monday evening in front of a patient, but excited crowd ringing in their Fourth of July in true Tampa Bay fashion.
July 4, 2022 - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. The fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The event will have food trucks, vendors, and a complimentary bounce park. The event is free and open to the public. CRYSTAL RIVER. 4th of July Celebration. July 4, 2022 5 p.m. - 9...
TAMPA, Fla. - Galaxy Fireworks, based in Tampa, started in 1984 and this Fourth of July will be its 39th season in operation. In addition to four showrooms, Galaxy operates about 70 firework tents across Florida. "The Fourth of July is very exciting. It’s basically the Super Bowl for the...
SARASOTA, Fla. - Amid the investigation into a multi-state listeria outbreak, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning retailers who sell ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota not to serve the products to customers until further notice. Health officials with the CDC and the...
TAMPA, Fla. - More than 100 people walked down the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa calling for reproductive justice at the Freedom Rally Abortion Rights march on Monday. Instead of stars and stripes, there was a march for reproductive rights for Independence Day, as people held signs carrying the emotions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.
TAMPA, Fla. - The bustle of 4th of July travel was in full-swing Saturday at Tampa International Airport, but passengers prepared for turbulence in their travel plans on the fourth-busiest day of the year for the airport. But travelers who spoke to FOX 13 were staying positive. "Delta was on...
