On Sunday, July 3 at about 5:50 pm Rome-Floyd 911 received a call of a vehicle accident with injury at Tolbert Street and North Avenue in Rome. Other calls received advised the driver has been shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. Officers began rendering first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim is identified as 40-year-old Derricus Whatley of Rome.

ROME, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO