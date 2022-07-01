ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Know before you go: Heavy traffic, limited parking ahead of July 4 celebrations in Duluth

By KBJR 6 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN-- For those headed to town for July 4 celebrations, there will be limited parking, and travelers should expect extra walking. The City of Duluth will host the...

Duluth postpones fireworks, Fourth Fest celebrations due to weather

DULUTH, MN -- The city of Duluth is postponing its 4th of July fireworks display and Fourth Fest event due to poor weather in the forecast Monday night. The fireworks were supposed to go off around 10:10 p.m. Monday, with gates for Fourth Fest’s live music and entertainment opening at 4:30 p.m.
City by City: Keewatin, Red Cliff, Duluth

Keewatin, MN -- The City of Keewatin is looking to fill some of their City Council Seats. They are now accepting applications for positions on the Library Board, Economic Development team and the Planning and Zoning Commission. Applications are being accepted until Friday, July 22nd. If you would like to apply, click here (LINK).
Duluth And Superior Postpone 4th Of July Festivities

Both the City of Duluth and the City of Superior have postponed all 4th of July events and festivities, and both have named either a tentative date or a replacement date. The DECC posted for the City of Duluth and posted for Fourthfest, sharing the new plans for Duluth. The fireworks, which were to be held in conjunction with the DECC, announced that they are looking at July 8th as a new date and everything scheduled for Monday evening, but do be aware this is only tentative. More information will be coming soon.
Pesky clouds and lake breeze linger for Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We are starting our Tuesday with dense fog for a good portion of the Northland. Fog should begin to lift as we head through the latter half of the morning but may linger longer by the lake. Most are left with mostly cloudy skies through a good portion of our Tuesday; however, there could be some pockets of sunshine this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are again cooler by the lake, where most will be stuck in the upper 50s and lower 60s. On top of the hill in Duluth, they should climb to about 70, and further inland portions of the Northland should be able to climb well into the 70s. There is the chance for a few stray rain showers, but most should stay dry; any showers we do see will be pretty light in nature and not last long. The fog returns through the overnight hours tonight, particularly for those closer to the lake, as temperatures fall back into the 50s for most, with a few upper 40s up the North Shore.
FOX 21 Online

Northland Larder’s New Food Truck

DULUTH, Minn. – You can catch a new food truck that’s parking right outside the DECC by the Vista Fleet this summer. The Northland Larder food truck is a creation from Brian the Butcher and Chef Hanz. The pair started off with home deliveries and mail orders of Yker Acres’ pork and beef boxes during the pandemic, then grew the business even more through catering.
Beautiful summer weather continues for Sunday, but sadly a stormy holiday

TONIGHT: High pressure over the upper Great Lakes will keep the Northland dry and seasonal for Saturday night. Clear skies will continue with lows falling to the mid to lower 50s. A few towns will even fall to the upper 40s. Winds will start out from the northwest at a calm rate between 3-6 mph before changing to the east by the morning hours. The winds will change direction as a warm front develops over central Minnesota. This warm front will bring the first of several rounds of showers and storms through the holiday into next week.
cbs3duluth.com

Eye on Lifestyle: How to return rested, refreshed after vacation

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Summer has arrived, and that often means a time to take some days off and enjoy summer vacation. Getting away from your home, your daily routines and responsibilities can provide a mental and physical break that we all need. However, if we are not careful, we can return from vacation worn down and need additional time to recover from a hectic trip schedule.
One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes in Northern Minnesota

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
Ashland, WI USA

My dog takes me to the same tree every day to examine on his walk. I had noticed the heart in the tree for awhile but finally decided to investigate further!
Hundreds gather for rock concerts at Bayfront

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Hundreds of classic rock fans went to Bayfront Festival Park Sunday. Hairball, a rock group that performs classic songs from bands like KISS and Van Halen, played for fans like Paige Sanders. “The crowd has a lot of energy and I just think it’s...
Scattered storms today, some improvements for firework time

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: Scattered storms will continue into the 4th, but some storms could become strong to severe, specifically in northwest Wisconsin, UP, and areas south of Duluth where they are in a level 2 out of 5 threat. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated flood threat is possible due to heavy downpours. We will see minor improvements through the day today with more thunder through the first half of the day, with showers and storms more isolated through the second. By the time most towns will be lighting fireworks, most of the Northland will be mostly cloudy with minor chances of showers. Temperatures will be much cooler, especially around the lake due to the east winds and overcast skies. Highs around the lake will be in the lower to mid-60s, with other areas away from the lake in the upper 60s and 70s.
2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash in northeast Minnesota just after 9 p.m. Thursday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two motorcyclists were eastbound on E. Calvary Rd. and going around a curve at the same time a truck was traveling west on the road. The sheriff's...
UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
Cloquet police arrest juvenile after shots fired

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- On Sunday, Cloquet police arrested a juvenile male suspect after a Saturday night shooting. At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a Cloquet Police Officer was flagged down by occupants of a vehicle near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street. They told the officer someone had shot at...
Police: One teen fatally shoots another in Duluth

One 17-year-old is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Duluth on Saturday, police say. According to information from the Duluth police department, officers were called to the area around North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street for a report of a shooting. When police...
