Know before you go: Heavy traffic, limited parking ahead of July 4 celebrations in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We are starting our Tuesday with dense fog for a good portion of the Northland. Fog should begin to lift as we head through the latter half of the morning but may linger longer by the lake. Most are left with mostly cloudy skies through a good portion of our Tuesday; however, there could be some pockets of sunshine this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are again cooler by the lake, where most will be stuck in the upper 50s and lower 60s. On top of the hill in Duluth, they should climb to about 70, and further inland portions of the Northland should be able to climb well into the 70s. There is the chance for a few stray rain showers, but most should stay dry; any showers we do see will be pretty light in nature and not last long. The fog returns through the overnight hours tonight, particularly for those closer to the lake, as temperatures fall back into the 50s for most, with a few upper 40s up the North Shore.

DULUTH, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO