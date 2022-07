Police say a 21-year-old man planned the Highland Park mass shooting for weeks and dressed as a woman when he fired more than 70 rounds into the parade crowd, killing six people and injuring dozens. Robert E. Crimo III, 21, of Highwood, who was named as a person of interest in the case, was arrested in […] The post Police say gunman planned Highland Park mass shooting for weeks, fired more than 70 rounds into crowd appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO