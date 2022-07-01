2 kids among 5 hurt when truck crashes into flea market

Oak Island, N.C. — The Town of Oak Island confirmed a man died after being pulled from the water just after 2 p.m. on Sunday in Oak Island. “Within minutes, responders arrived to find 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC had been pulled to shore and was being administered CPR by bystanders. Emergency Medical Personnel performed all available resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes, before pronouncing Mr. Whitley as deceased,” a press release from the Town of Oak Island said.

OAK ISLAND, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO