ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NC

2 kids among 5 hurt when truck crashes into flea market

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago

NEWTON, N.C. — Two small children were among five people hurt when a truck crashed into a flea market in North Carolina, police...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

52-year-old Hickory man drowns in Oak Island

Oak Island, N.C. — The Town of Oak Island confirmed a man died after being pulled from the water just after 2 p.m. on Sunday in Oak Island. “Within minutes, responders arrived to find 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC had been pulled to shore and was being administered CPR by bystanders. Emergency Medical Personnel performed all available resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes, before pronouncing Mr. Whitley as deceased,” a press release from the Town of Oak Island said.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WRAL News

Maiden 4-star WR Chris Culliver commits to UNC

Maiden, N.C. — Maiden High School wide receiver Chris Culliver announced his college commitment on Monday evening. Culliver will play college football at the University of North Carolina in 2023. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 174 pounds, Culliver is rated a four-star player by 247Sports.com and ranked the No. 16...
MAIDEN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Newton, NC
Newton, NC
Crime & Safety
Newton, NC
Accidents
WRAL News

Stars conclude CNT Training Camp Series with 6-3 win over Stripes

Charlotte, N.C. — Jack Hurley (Virginia Tech) had three hits and Jacob Wilson (Grand Canyon) drove in three runs as the Stars won the final game of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp series, 6-3, over the Stripes in front of a capacity crowd of 10,331 on Monday night at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Knights beat Bulls 9-8 In 12 innings

Durham, N.C. — Bulls designated hitter Jonathan Aranda recorded four hits, including a home run, while driving in five runs and shortstop Xavier Edwards crushed a two-run home run, however Knights catcher Carlos Perez smashed a walk-off home run in the twelfth inning of Charlotte’s 9-8 win over Durham on Sunday evening at Truist Field.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
59K+
Followers
63K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy