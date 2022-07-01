7/14 Statewide Bible Reading

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is voluntarily recalling select whole Vidalia onions packed on one pack line between June 20 – June 23, 2022, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

LYONS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO