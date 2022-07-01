ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appling County, GA

7/14 Statewide Bible Reading

By Nick Kasey
wufe967.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 14th at 7:14 at each county courthouse in Georgia. The basis...

www.wufe967.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Murder of Kirsten Davis unsolved for 31 years

GEORGIA (WRBL) – For three decades the murder of a 21-year-old woman who came to Georgia to attend college has gone unsolved. Sunday marked 31 years since Colorado native Kirsten Davis was gunned down while she was driving to Vidalia, Georgia to visit a friend. According to the Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

17 killed in Georgia holiday travel period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 17 people were killed across Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Several fatal road accidents happened in southwest Georgia during the holiday travel period. One happened when a man was hit walking down the middle...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Twin brothers in Statesboro want to bring change to foster care

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Twin brothers living in Statesboro have now walked in three states to call attention to what they say is a broken system for helping children without families. They hope they can call attention to the issue and get states to make changes. The Woods brothers say...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

City, County commit $1M in ARPA funds to build food bank

During the last meetings of both the Statesboro City Council and Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, city and county leaders committed a collective $1 Million to build a new Statesboro Food Bank. Each municipality will contribute $500,000 in funds received last year through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA for the acquisition of property and construction of the new facility.
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Appling County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Grice Connect

Firecracker Fest 2022 is Sunday July 3 at Mill Creek

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks department has been working hard to plan another year of food, fun, and fireworks for our community. Firecracker Fest 2022 is Sunday, July 3, at 5pm at Mill Creek Park! Mill Creek Park is located at 1388 GA-24, Statesboro, Georgia. This year’s festival will...
STATESBORO, GA
douglasnow.com

Douglas woman loses life walking on 1-10 in Jacksonville

A young woman from Douglas, A'Ryshanae McTear, lost her life in the early morning hours of June 25 when she was hit by two vehicles while walking down 1-10 in Jacksonville. McTear was in Florida celebrating her 26th birthday just hours before she was killed. Troopers with the Florida High...
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

South Georgia physician admits participation in drug distribution

A Coffee County physician and two of his employees have admitted participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from a pain management clinic. 68-year-old Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Unlawfully Distribute and Dispense Schedule IV Controlled...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible
First Coast News

Details on this weekend's Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Festival (FCL July 1, 2022)

Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, The Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority is proud to present the Second Annual Brunswick Port City Blue Crab Festival. This free event celebrates the best of the Georgia coast, offering fresh seafood and other delicious items, music, talented artists and crafters, fun for the kids, contests, and interesting displays. Proceeds benefit Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, The Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and the Brunswick DDA. Visit goldenisles.com/event/port-city-brunswick-blue-crab-festival/107526 for more information.
BRUNSWICK, GA
foodpoisonjournal.com

Onions recalled due to Listeria Risk

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is voluntarily recalling select whole Vidalia onions packed on one pack line between June 20 – June 23, 2022, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
LYONS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
WandaVision
WSAV News 3

Coffee County doctor faces 5 years in prison for illegally distributing prescription drugs

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Coffee County physician and two of his employees have pleaded guilty to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from a pain management clinic. Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, 68, of Douglas, Ga., is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully […]
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

No injuries as 19 train cars derail in south Georgia

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — 19 railcars and a locomotive derailed in south Georgia early Thursday morning, according to CSX. Luckily, no one was injured. The Ware County Sheriff’s Office says the train derailed along Jamestown Road. A stretch of that road from Devandrene Ave to U.S. Hwy. 1 is currently shut down.
wtoc.com

Statesboro man dies after ATV accident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An accident involving an ATV has left one man dead in Statesboro. This incident happened on West Waters Road and Five Chop Road around 8 p.m. Saturday. According to Bulloch County Deputy Coroner Richard Pylant, 63-year-old Tony Woodcock fell out of the ATV, sustaining fatal injures.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Victim’s family addresses hit-and-run in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A family is left devastated after their son, 45-year-old Brandon Rhett Barber, was involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened on Northview Drive in Wayne County just after 8 p.m. Friday. Georgia State Patrol says a white pickup truck rear-ended Barber as he was riding...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy