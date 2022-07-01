ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of the Coast 2022 Ballot

 2 days ago

Just like we have every summer for the last 22 years, we’re asking you all to play favorites and vote in our Best of the Coast poll. That means all your most important opinions—like who really makes the best lattes in town—are finally going to be...

Primetimer

Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns a 'Red Wave is Coming' After Midterm Primaries

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Alyssa Farah Griffin put on her prognosticator hat Wednesday morning as she warned The View's co-hosts that "a red wave is coming" ahead of the midterms. After Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry knocked off incumbent Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina in Tuesday's Republican primary, Griffin, a former Trump official herself, ruefully predicted that the Republican ticket will be dominated by "people who deny that the election was even won by Joe Biden."
Washington Examiner

These 30 House races will decide if Democrats or Republicans win the majority

Most political leading indicators point to a red wave in November, with Republicans poised to regain the House majority for the first time in four years. President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings, due in part to stubbornly high gas prices and the worst inflation in 40 years, make House Democrats’ sagging political fortunes seem worse by the day.
The Independent

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.In Otero County, where the crisis over certifying the state’s June 7 primary election began, County Commissioner Vickie Marquardt struck a defiant tone as she relented under pressure from the state’s Democratic attorney general, Democratic secretary of state and a state Supreme Court dominated by Democratic appointees.One of the main explanations she...
Vice

Democrats Are Not Going to 'Vote Harder,' Primaries Show

Shortly after a draft Supreme Court decision leaked suggesting the court would overturn Roe v Wade, the White House released a statement that read in part, “if the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.”
