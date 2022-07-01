ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana men’s basketball unveils non-conference schedule

By Josh Ayen
 4 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Before Indiana can prove they’re among the best in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers will go through a juggernaut of a non-conference schedule.

On Friday, Indiana released the non-conference schedule for the men’s basketball team . Before the games start to count, IU will host Marian University and Saint Francis for a pair of exhibition matchups.

The Hoosiers open the season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Morehead State. Indiana’s first road game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 at Xavier as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Following a road trip to Cincinnati, Indiana will face Miami (Ohio) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Other key matchups include a home game against North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge , a neutral site game against Arizona in Las Vegas, and a road game at Kansas.

Indiana’s Big Ten schedule will be released at a later date.

Scroll below for Indiana’s full non-conference schedule:

  • Oct. 29 vs Marian (Exhibition)
  • Nov. 3 vs Saint Francis (Exhibition)
  • Nov. 7 vs Morehead State
  • Nov. 10 vs Bethune Cookman
  • Nov. 18 at Xavier
  • Nov. 20 vs Miami (Ohio) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Nov. 23 vs Little Rock
  • Nov. 25 vs Jackson State
  • Nov. 30 vs North Carolina
  • Dec. 10 vs Arizona at Las Vegas
  • Dec. 17 at Kansas
  • Dec. 20 vs Elon
  • Dec. 23 vs Kennesaw State
