Indiana men’s basketball unveils non-conference schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Before Indiana can prove they’re among the best in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers will go through a juggernaut of a non-conference schedule.

On Friday, Indiana released the non-conference schedule for the men’s basketball team . Before the games start to count, IU will host Marian University and Saint Francis for a pair of exhibition matchups.

The Hoosiers open the season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Morehead State. Indiana’s first road game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 at Xavier as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Following a road trip to Cincinnati, Indiana will face Miami (Ohio) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Other key matchups include a home game against North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge , a neutral site game against Arizona in Las Vegas, and a road game at Kansas.

Indiana’s Big Ten schedule will be released at a later date.

Scroll below for Indiana’s full non-conference schedule:

Oct. 29 vs Marian (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 vs Saint Francis (Exhibition)

Nov. 7 vs Morehead State

Nov. 10 vs Bethune Cookman

Nov. 18 at Xavier

Nov. 20 vs Miami (Ohio) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 23 vs Little Rock

Nov. 25 vs Jackson State

Nov. 30 vs North Carolina

Dec. 10 vs Arizona at Las Vegas

Dec. 17 at Kansas

Dec. 20 vs Elon

Dec. 23 vs Kennesaw State

