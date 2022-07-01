Mitchell Robinson agrees to four-year, $60 million contract with Knicks

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) has spent all four seasons of his NBA career calling Madison Square Garden home. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The move continues a busy stretch for the Knicks, as they got started with a pair of notable trades on the night of the NBA Draft, sending No. 11 overall pick Ousmane Dieng to the Oklahoma City Thunder and later shipped off Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons. New York also sent Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Pistons earlier this week and then reeled in a big prize in Jalen Brunson on a four-year, $104 million deal on Thursday.

Robinson has spent all four seasons of his NBA career calling Madison Square Garden home, after being selected by the Knicks with the 36th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Robinson was named Second-Team All-Rookie after posting 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks (second in the league) per game across 66 games (19 starts.)

The Western Kentucky product averaged a career-high 9.7 points during the pandemic-altered 2019-2020 campaign and led the NBA in field goal percentage at 74.2 percent. Robinson was limited to 31 games in 2020-2021, but set career highs this past season in rebounds per game (8.6,) games played and started (72 and 62 respectively,) and field goal percentage (76.1 percent).