ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Various drugs, guns and ammo seized from Rowan County man, deputies say

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNpI8_0gS9RSIg00

GRANITE, QUARRY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized various drugs, including meth and heroin, nine firearms and ammunition from a Granite Quarry man during a drug investigation in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the sheriff’s office received a narcotics complaint involving Jordan Moore in January.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities said detectives made several undercover purchases with more, buying a total of 18.5 grams of heroin.

2 men arrested on firearm and meth charges in Burke County: Sheriff

On June 29, detectives obtained warrants for Moore’s arrest. Authorities stopped the suspect as he was leaving his home.

The sheriff’s office said Moore was in procession of 16 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of heroin, 8.5 grams of marijuana and two firearms.

During a search of Moore’s home, investigators said they seized four grams of crack/cocaine and seven firearms. One of the firearms was allegedly a sawed-off shotgun, which authorities considered a weapon of mass destruction.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Detectives also seized two suppressors, a 100-round drum magazine, over 20 magazines for various different rifled and handguns, and other ammunition for different rifles and handguns.

Moore was arrested without incident and charged with four counts of trafficking by possession, one count of trafficking by transportation, and four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin.

He was issued a $250,000 bond. Authorities said more charges are expected.

The sheriff’s office said Kayla Wall was also arrested at the home and taken into custody for an outstanding warrant out of Alamance County. No additional details were released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Suspect caught after initially getting away from officers during chase

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after allegedly leading officers on a chase. On Saturday, July 2, 2022, deputies said they were asked to keep an eye out for a suspect who could be coming into Rutherford County. Deputies were told the suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Cain Wilson, had stolen a vehicle in Wilkes County and led officers from the North Wilkesboro Police Department on a chase before getting away.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
Rowan County, NC
Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly shooting in Salisbury; no suspect yet

SALISBURY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Salisbury after a man was found shot to death, the Salisbury Police Department said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around midnight Tuesday near 121 Oakwood Ave. 30-year-old Dwayne Coward was found by officers and emergency personnel suffering from injuries and was […]
SALISBURY, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC police agencies warn of T-shirt selling scams

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies issued warnings this week about T-shirt scams online. The Matthews Police Department is among the agencies bringing the new scam to light, telling users to ignore any text messages or emails about a discount on Matthews police T-shirts. The scam messages will...
MATTHEWS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Moore
FOX8 News

High Point families stranded after dozens of vehicle tires slashed

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — More than a dozen High Point families spent the Fourth of July weekend asking why someone would target their vehicles and slash a one-inch hole in their tires. The vandalism happened overnight Saturday into Sunday along Prescott Place and Hillcrest Manor on Eaton Place in High Point. Neighbors told FOX8 […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Shooting investigation underway in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating after a woman was shot at an apartment complex on Sunday. According to police, officers responded to Cabarrus Arms Apartments on Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot shot wound. Keisha N. Wright, 26, was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drugs#Heroin#Quarry#Granite Quarry#City News
FOX8 News

5 arrested in carjacking, robbery spree in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — Multiple arrests have been made in a series of crimes committed in late June all connected to a carjacking, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. A woman was carjacked in Winston-Salem on June 25. The woman was sitting down inside of her parked car in a parking deck on North Church Street […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

22-year-old man dies in accidental shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died Monday after an accidental shooting on Friday night in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Police said they got a call to the 5800 block of Sycamore Glen Road about a shooting. When they got there, they found Emanuel Alphonso Heyliger II, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: 39-Year-Old Man Found Dead After Shooting In Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the reported shooting on Oakwood Avenue shortly after 12 a.m. At the scene, officers and other emergency personnel discovered Dwayne Coward, 39, dead from his injuries.
SALISBURY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man dies after being struck by car, truck in NC, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian died after being hit by two cars on Creek Ridge Road Monday night. According to Greensboro police, Travis Jamaine Coston, 39, of Statesville, was walking along Creek Ridge Road around 10 p.m. Monday, near Lynhaven Drive. He was hit by an older model black Chevrolet pickup truck with a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
fox46.com

2 men arrested on firearm and meth charges in Burke County: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are facing charges after multiple firearms and illegal drugs were discovered inside a Hickory home this week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. North Carolina probation and parole officers requested the Sheriff’s Office at a residence located along...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy