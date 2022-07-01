Various drugs, guns and ammo seized from Rowan County man, deputies say

GRANITE, QUARRY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized various drugs, including meth and heroin, nine firearms and ammunition from a Granite Quarry man during a drug investigation in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the sheriff’s office received a narcotics complaint involving Jordan Moore in January.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities said detectives made several undercover purchases with more, buying a total of 18.5 grams of heroin.

On June 29, detectives obtained warrants for Moore’s arrest. Authorities stopped the suspect as he was leaving his home.

The sheriff’s office said Moore was in procession of 16 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of heroin, 8.5 grams of marijuana and two firearms.

During a search of Moore’s home, investigators said they seized four grams of crack/cocaine and seven firearms. One of the firearms was allegedly a sawed-off shotgun, which authorities considered a weapon of mass destruction.

Detectives also seized two suppressors, a 100-round drum magazine, over 20 magazines for various different rifled and handguns, and other ammunition for different rifles and handguns.

Moore was arrested without incident and charged with four counts of trafficking by possession, one count of trafficking by transportation, and four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin.

He was issued a $250,000 bond. Authorities said more charges are expected.

The sheriff’s office said Kayla Wall was also arrested at the home and taken into custody for an outstanding warrant out of Alamance County. No additional details were released.

