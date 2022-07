WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you ever wanted to own a horse, have some extra space and would like to earn $1,000, now might be your best chance. The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a wild horse and burro adoption event at the MPEC on July 8-9. This two-day event is set to feature 120 adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west.

