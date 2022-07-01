Big Eyes (BIG), Ether (ETH): Seeking Coins To Watch In Q3, 2022

U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Shiba Inu's lead dev has something to say to SHIB community. Lead developer of Shiba Inu Shytoshi Kusama has teased the SHIB community with a mysterious tweet posted on his official account, saying that soon he will have “a LOT to say.” The post has left canine coin enthusiasts with lots of unanswered questions, but they were not given a chance to speculate on the news, since Kusama closed the comments section under the tweet in question. At the moment of publication, Shiba Inu’s lead developer has not yet posted any updates on his puzzling announcement. Meanwhile, the price of SHIB dropped an additional zero as its price recovered once again to support levels of $0.00001.

