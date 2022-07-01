Investigators suspect arson at school in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Investigators are suspecting arson at a school in Lorain .

It happened in the early morning hours on Thursday at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Catholic School and Pre-School on East Erie Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the school.

“Thankfully no one was hurt. It was an outside fire to the Social Hall & Gym,” the post says. “The fire was put out by the quick action of the Lorain Fire Department.”

An investigation is underway.

School officials are asking the community for prayers.

