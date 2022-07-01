ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Police investigating suspect believed to have fired gun inside parked vehicle in Plymouth Meeting

morethanthecurve.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plymouth Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to have fired a gun multiple times...

morethanthecurve.com

CBS Philly

Upper Darby Police Searching For Teen Suspect Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old While Making Music Video

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby police are trying to locate a teen suspect wanted for third-degree murder. Police say 16-year-old Jermaine Young has been charged as an adult with third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy. The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday night at a home on Ruskin Lane. Court documents claim Young, the victim and five friends were there to make a music video when police say Young fired. BREAKING: Upper Darby Police are trying to locate Jermaine Young, 16, charged as an adult with 3rd degree murder in fatal shooting of a 14 y/o...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Plymouth, PA
Plymouth Meeting, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man with woman, baby in car shot near Penns Landing

PHILADELPHIA - A young man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound when police say he quickly exited his car to retrieve a friend's phone Monday morning in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1 Chestnut Street just after midnight Monday for reports of a shooting. According...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Had Several Valuable Items Stolen While Helping Stranger In West Deptford, Police Say

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — West Deptford police say a woman had several valuable items stolen because she wanted to help a stranger. The woman in the video above reportedly approached a homeowner on Biscayne Boulevard, asking for the homeowner’s help to find a lost cat. While they were searching in the backyard, police say a man came in through the front door and took off with jewelry and money. West Deptford police want you to give them a call if you can help find the woman.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

Police: Woman Shot, Killed In Frankford Apartment In Apparent Domestic Violence Incident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a woman was shot and killed in her apartment in Frankford. Police believe this was a domestic incident. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Arrott Street. Police say the woman was shot twice, including once in the chest. They say a muscular man in his 30s was seen leaving the apartment sometime after the shooting. Police have not identified or arrested the suspect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Nearly 20 shots fired in shooting that killed man in Olney, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Olney, according to authorities. Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 that the shooting took place Monday night just before 11 p.m. Authorities say officers with the 25th District responded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Fraud, Forgery, Cheating Incidents Alleged in Valley Forge

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Alleged offenses at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, in two separate and seemingly unrelated incidents, were reported Monday (July 4, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack. Suspects are being sought in one case, involving fraud and forgery; a suspect was cited in the second, for theft of services, troopers said.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
WBOC

Woman Arrested for Assaulting Dewey Beach Police Officer

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A Townsend woman was arrested Saturday after assaulting a Dewey Beach Police officer. Dewey Beach police say that just after midnight officers were attempting to arrest a man for an altercation, when Kylee B. Pitts, 25, of Townsend, became disorderly and refused to leave the area. Pitts was then told she was being arrested for disorderly conduct. She began to walk away. When officers tried to put her in handcuffs, she began to assault the officer. Other officers arrived to help and she was taken into custody.
TOWNSEND, DE

