Police investigating suspect believed to have fired gun inside parked vehicle in Plymouth Meeting

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — West Deptford police say a woman had several valuable items stolen because she wanted to help a stranger. The woman in the video above reportedly approached a homeowner on Biscayne Boulevard, asking for the homeowner’s help to find a lost cat. While they were searching in the backyard, police say a man came in through the front door and took off with jewelry and money. West Deptford police want you to give them a call if you can help find the woman.

WEST DEPTFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO