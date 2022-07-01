Freeport felon arrested after police find gun in car

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested Brandon Tweed, 24, as a felon in possession of a handgun.

According to police, officers said they were investigating reports of a man armed with a gun around 11:55 p.m. when they pulled Tweed over.

He was also reported to be driving on a suspended license, and the gun was found in his car, police said.

Tweed was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm Without Firearm Owners Identification, and Driving While Revoked.

He was booked into the Stephenson County Jail.

