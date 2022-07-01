Discover Muskegon Festival kicks off today

Party in the Park is back after a couple weeks making room for the Lakeshore Art Festival as well as the DMF event. We're really getting the hang of opening things up to others who might want to drop in and say hi and see what's going on, but keeping up the traditions the locals like is important too and there's no place better than Hackley Park to gather up, put one down and enjoy the comradery of friends and neighbors while enjoying the serene setting of our "Central Park". Party in the Park is free to get in, it's an all ages event and the fun gets underway at 5p on Friday!

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO