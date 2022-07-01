ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Discover Muskegon Festival kicks off today

By Jessica Jurczak
WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on this weekend around West Michigan so there’s no excuse to be...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Party in the Park Week 3 - Muskegon Motorcycle Club Friday Night Hackley Park

Party in the Park is back after a couple weeks making room for the Lakeshore Art Festival as well as the DMF event. We're really getting the hang of opening things up to others who might want to drop in and say hi and see what's going on, but keeping up the traditions the locals like is important too and there's no place better than Hackley Park to gather up, put one down and enjoy the comradery of friends and neighbors while enjoying the serene setting of our "Central Park". Party in the Park is free to get in, it's an all ages event and the fun gets underway at 5p on Friday!
MUSKEGON, MI
#Luxury Car#Superdre
mibiz.com

People in the News: July 5, 2022

Here is the MiBiz People in the news report for July 5, 2022. Susan Jandernoa has been named chairperson of Grand Valley State University’s Board of Trustees. Jandernoa has served as a trustee since 2019 and recently as vice chairperson. Jandernoa, a former longtime elementary school teacher, now dedicates most of her time to community service, serving on the boards of Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan, First Steps of Kent County, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation, Broadway Grand Rapids, ArtPrize and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. Elizabeth Emmitt, an adviser for Spectrum Health who previously served as deputy chief of staff for Gov. Rick Snyder, was named vice chairperson to the GVSU board.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NYS Music

Two Years Later and Electric Forest is Back

After two years off, the heavily anticipated Electric Forest Music Festival made a renowned comeback in Rothbury, Michigan. Musicians in various genres gathered on this 4-day event from June 23 to June 26 alongside people from all around the world. Electric Forest goes beyond so-called norms that other music festivals...
ROTHBURY, MI
WOLF

Michigan man dies at Peach Festival Sunday

Scranton (Lackawanna County) - A 63-year-old Michigan man died at The Peach Festival on Montage Mountain Sunday afternoon. According to the Lackawanna County Coroner's Office, the man, who has not yet been identified other than to say is from Norton Shores, Michigan, was in the pavilion area when he went into cardiac arrest.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
1077 WRKR

This Year Marks 50 Years Since Kalamazoo Area Girl Went Missing

July 12, 2022 marks 50 years to the day that Kathy Sue Wilcox apparently had an argument with her stepmother, stormed out of her home in Otsego and was never heard from again. Kathy is the longest missing person in Allegan County, Michigan, and 4th longest missing in the entire State of Michigan. Since that day, there has been zero information regarding her whereabouts, and now friends are trying more than ever in the hopes that someone will be able to come forward to offer the first piece of information regarding this case. A childhood friend, Ronnie Marks recently made a post to the "Missing In Michigan" page, and people are already trying what they can to see her home safe after half a century:
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

30 X 60-Foot American Flag That Has Flown 57 Years Stolen In Holland

Someone has stolen a giant iconic flag from a car dealership in Holland, Michigan, that has flown over the lot for 57 years. Thirteen alternating horizontal stripes of red and white with a blue rectangle holding fifty stars. Old Glory is a symbol of freedom and one of the most recognizable flags in the world.
Fox17

Calvin University welcomes newest president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University’s newest president has completed his first week as the university’s 11th president!. Dr. Wiebe Boer and his family were welcomed by hundreds of people shortly after their arrival in Grands Rapids this week, the university says. We’re told Boer is a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

