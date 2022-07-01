ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Extra law enforcement period begins

By Lisa Cownie
KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all of the extra vehicles hitting the road for the holiday weekend, extra law enforcement patrol...

KEYC

Bridge work on Hwy 169 tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lane restrictions will begin tomorrow for road construction on Highway 169 north of St. Peter. Road crews will be replacing the span bridge over Robart’s Creek. The project also includes replacing a box culvert bridge as well as pipe replacement. The work is expected to...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mission 22 asks for courtesy when using fireworks around veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<From fountains in the lawn to flashy shows in the sky, July 4th means that fireworks will be a common sight. Much is made about personal firework safety, but firework safety also extends to others. Mission 22 is an organization that focuses on supporting military veterans and...
MANKATO, MN
tncontentexchange.com

Uncooperative victim results in dismissal of assault case

An Owatonna man had all charges against him dismissed after the county prosecutors were unable to make contact with the victim. Leo Rivera Gaxiola, 42, had two felony assault charges against him dismissed earlier this year in Steele County District Court. The court also dismissed a misdemeanor assault charge and a misdemeanor damage to property charge.
OWATONNA, MN
peapix.com

Fourth of July fireworks in Morton, Minnesota

The citizens of Morton, Minnesota, are probably doing a repeat performance of this pyrotechnic display today as they join the rest of the US in a celebration of Independence Day. If you want to blow the minds of your family and friends at the barbecue, steer the conversation toward fireworks and casually drop this truth bomb: Gunpowder, the fuel that makes the fireworks explode, was invented in ancient China by Taoist alchemists who hoped to create an immortality elixir. That’s some dramatic irony, at least in hindsight. Be safe!
MORTON, MN
Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

City of Fairmont asking for public’s help

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Fairmont is asking for the public’s help in ways to revamp one of their biggest parks; Gomsrud. For the 2022 budget, city officials included $30,000 to hire a consultant for future plans for Gomsrud Park. Officials say needed improvements include the pavement,...
WJON

Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
NORTHFIELD, MN
KEYC

Winnebago police looking into recording devices

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Winnebago Police Department is exploring the idea of implementing portable recording devices on its officers. Winnebago Public Safety is accepting any comment from the public either by email or by mail. There will also be an opportunity for the public to weigh in on the...
WINNEBAGO, MN
KEYC

Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
NORTHFIELD, MN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Fairmont, MN USA

Found a heart on a bike ride. I originally left it there. I then took my youngest daughter who is 7 back to the spot and it was still there. I guess it was meant for us to have.
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

Pro-choice supporters gather to protest against Roe v. Wade decision

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 40 people gathered Monday night at Reconciliation Park in Mankato to protest against the Supreme Court Decision overturning Roe v Wade. The group held signs and participated in chants in solidarity for the right to access abortion. The event was organized by Aisha Beck, a...
MANKATO, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Man found dead in Lake Washington water

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason reports that at approx. 0640 hours on July 1, 2022, deputies responded to a residence located on the southwest shore of Lake Washington, in Washington Township for a Missing Person Report. At the residence, Deputies spoke with Reporting Party and family members, who advised...
CBS Minnesota

One cited for careless operation after boat collision on Lake Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.The incident is under investigation.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drug Task Force agents seize fentanyl in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. -- A man and woman have been arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seized suspected meth and fentanyl on Thursday.The agency reported that agents were acting on probable cause to arrest a suspect stemming from a June 1 incident. On that day, agents reported searching his vehicle and finding 33 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.On Thursday, agents observed the man using an ATM while wearing a ski mask. They stopped the vehicle and took him into custody, and upon searching the vehicle found an additional 218 suspected fentanyl pills.There was a 26-year-old woman in the vehicle too, and she was arrested. Agents said they found controlled substances in her purse, and also a number of altered checks belonging to people and businesses unrelated to either of them.The have both been booked at Blue Earth County Jail on various controlled substance and forgery charges.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Granada man killed in crash on I-90

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a Granada man was killed in a two car crash on I-90 Friday night. It happened just before 10:00 July 1 on Interstate 90 in Fairmont Township at mile marker 106. The patrol says a car going east driven by...
GRANADA, MN
KEYC

Winnebago County crash leaves one person dead

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after a crash in Winnebago County. It happened at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on 30th Avenue and 390th Street, northwest of Forest City. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 42 year old from Buffalo Center, Iowa lost control taking a...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA

