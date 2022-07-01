WAR, THE HIGH KINGS TAKE DCA STAGE

Marcella Loraine Desotelle, 91, of Egg Harbor, died on Friday, June 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 13, 1930 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Frank William and Agnes Wilhelmina (Johnson) Gauger. She graduated from Gibraltar High School with the Class of 1948. On September 23, 1950, Marcella and Gay Donald Desotelle were united in marriage at Zion United Methodist Church. The two were wed for 56 years before he preceded her in death on September 19, 2007. While living in the greater Milwaukee area, she worked as a laborer for Format Paper Company in Milwaukee and then as a machine operator for Sprague Electric in Grafton. In 1978, Marcella and Gay moved to Egg Harbor. Marcella enjoyed gardening, camping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

