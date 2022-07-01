ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

WAR, THE HIGH KINGS TAKE DCA STAGE

By Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 3, 8 pm, the funk/rock/soul band WAR will perform on the Door Community Auditorium (DCA) main stage. This multi-platinum-selling group, known to some as the “original street band,” has reached millions worldwide for...

Door County Pulse

Obituary: Marcella Loraine (Gauger) Desotelle

Marcella Loraine Desotelle, 91, of Egg Harbor, died on Friday, June 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 13, 1930 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Frank William and Agnes Wilhelmina (Johnson) Gauger. She graduated from Gibraltar High School with the Class of 1948. On September 23, 1950, Marcella and Gay Donald Desotelle were united in marriage at Zion United Methodist Church. The two were wed for 56 years before he preceded her in death on September 19, 2007. While living in the greater Milwaukee area, she worked as a laborer for Format Paper Company in Milwaukee and then as a machine operator for Sprague Electric in Grafton. In 1978, Marcella and Gay moved to Egg Harbor. Marcella enjoyed gardening, camping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
EGG HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Dorothy H. Kintopf

Dorothy Helen Kintopf, 84, of Sturgeon Bay, died on July 1, 2022, at Meadow View Assisted Living in Two Rivers. She was born on December 4, 1937, in Sturgeon Bay to Joseph and Edna (Stegman) Rockwell. On April 4, 1959, she married James Otto Kintopf in Sturgeon Bay. Faith along...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Edward Martin Dehos

Edward Martin Dehos, 94, of Baileys Harbor, died peacefully on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Cherry Cove Assisted Living in Sturgeon Bay. He was born April 25, 1928 in Ellison Bay, son of the late Edward Phillip and Ruth C. (Knutson) Dehos. Ed proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Coast Guard. On December 29, 1992, he and Alice Faye Rex were united in marriage. They were wed for 28 years until she preceded him in death on June 26, 2021. Ed was a wood worker and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
STURGEON BAY, WI

