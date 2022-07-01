ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Catch the fireworks in downtown Grand Rapids

By Jessica Jurczak
WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the holiday weekend which means tons of great events...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

Pro-choice protesters block 4th of July parade at Michigan’s capital

LANSING, Mich. – Pro-choice protestors gathered at Michigan’s capital on Monday and at one point, blocked a Fourth of July parade that was happening in Downtown Lansing. According to WILX News 10, the protestors were rallying at the State Capitol building at 10:30 a.m. and the Fourth of July parade began at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Party in the Park Week 3 - Muskegon Motorcycle Club Friday Night Hackley Park

Party in the Park is back after a couple weeks making room for the Lakeshore Art Festival as well as the DMF event. We're really getting the hang of opening things up to others who might want to drop in and say hi and see what's going on, but keeping up the traditions the locals like is important too and there's no place better than Hackley Park to gather up, put one down and enjoy the comradery of friends and neighbors while enjoying the serene setting of our "Central Park". Party in the Park is free to get in, it's an all ages event and the fun gets underway at 5p on Friday!
MUSKEGON, MI
News Break
Politics
WOLF

Michigan man dies at Peach Festival Sunday

Scranton (Lackawanna County) - A 63-year-old Michigan man died at The Peach Festival on Montage Mountain Sunday afternoon. According to the Lackawanna County Coroner's Office, the man, who has not yet been identified other than to say is from Norton Shores, Michigan, was in the pavilion area when he went into cardiac arrest.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
1077 WRKR

This Year Marks 50 Years Since Kalamazoo Area Girl Went Missing

July 12, 2022 marks 50 years to the day that Kathy Sue Wilcox apparently had an argument with her stepmother, stormed out of her home in Otsego and was never heard from again. Kathy is the longest missing person in Allegan County, Michigan, and 4th longest missing in the entire State of Michigan. Since that day, there has been zero information regarding her whereabouts, and now friends are trying more than ever in the hopes that someone will be able to come forward to offer the first piece of information regarding this case. A childhood friend, Ronnie Marks recently made a post to the "Missing In Michigan" page, and people are already trying what they can to see her home safe after half a century:
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Early Morning Rush | Monday, July 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DRIVER KILLED AT BATTLE CREEK AIR SHOW: Airfield shows in Battle Creek continue Monday after a deadly explosion cut them short over the weekend. Professional driver Chris Darnell was killed at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival on Saturday. Police...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
southcountynews.org

Picture walks: There are cuckoos in Michigan!

During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Teenager dies in a shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A teenager is dead after a shooting in the Grand Rapids area, police said. Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to the 500 block of Leonard Street NE around 3:40 p.m. Monday, July 4. Officers found one person, a teenager, who died from their injuries of the shooting.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

