Cell Phones

How safe -- or unsafe -- are smartphone batteries?

ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepairing stuff has been in the news a lot lately with all the development related to Right to Repair and companies like Apple and Samsung encouraging users to take on repairs to make their devices last longer. This has prompted questions from people who are drawn to the idea...

www.zdnet.com

TechRadar

The best car air purifiers in India: For a healthy drive

1. Sharp FP-JC2M-B The air purifier has been designed to fit to the armrest in a large car, for it is quite a large unit and has a coverage area of 25 sq ft. Sharp says the FP-JC2M-B comes with its patented Plasmacluster technology, a HEPA filter, an ionizer and is said to offer a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) or 0.54 cubic metres.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

This 4th of July deal saves you nearly $500 off a refurbished iPad mini 4

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Phones make a lot of our daily tasks pretty convenient. We can book a vacation, stream entertainment, study online and even find inspiration in our surroundings. And yet, sometimes, that handheld screen doesn't cut it.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

'The happiest place on Earth could have turned into my worst nightmare': Woman was unknowingly tracked for two HOURS around Disneyland California after an Apple AirTag was secretly planted on her

A woman has described her experience of being secretly tracked by someone who secretly planted an Apple AirTag on her. Hannah Rose May, an Irish writer and actress, said her location was tracked without her knowledge for two hours around Disneyland California a Saturday night in June. She finally realised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

The 5 best flashlights: Light the way

Flashlights are a tool that we take for granted -- until we're stuck with one that barely illuminates the path ahead. Instead, skip the dim horror movie lighting and choose a reliable model. A flashlight should combine power with performance, so you can ensure you're always prepared. When any old...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Smart TVs surpass personal computers in Brazil

Smart TVs are the second-most-popular device to access the Internet in Brazil, according to a survey published by the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee (CGI.br). Conducted by the Regional Center for Studies for the Development of the Information Society (Cetic.br) of the Information and Coordination Center of Ponto BR (NIC.br), the TIC Domiciles research has been conducted since 2005 and aims to analyze the ownership, use, access, and habits of the Brazilian population in relation to information technology and communications.
TECHNOLOGY
UPI News

Amazon eases Prime cancelation process in Europe

July 5 (UPI) -- Amazon agreed to implement changes to make it easier for subscribers in Europe to cancel Prime after a complaint by European consumer groups claimed the company's website design breached European Union law. Under the changes, consumers can cancel their Prime accounts "with just two clicks," instead...
BUSINESS
CNET

The Best Essential Gear for Your Motorcycle Emergency Kit

If you're a motorcyclist and regularly go on group rides or rides outside of a city -- whether it's an extended tour or just a short day trip -- you should have some kind of emergency kit with you. Mine has saved my butt more times than I can count. When things go wrong, whether you're in an accident or get a flat tire, you need to be prepared. That's why I'm going to let you in on what I use and even what I keep it in, so you can be sure you're not going to be left stranded miles from home.
BICYCLES
ZDNet

How to install Ubuntu Server in less than 30 minutes

For years, Ubuntu Server is my go-to server operating system. Not only is it one of the most widely-used server OSs on the planet (especially when you add cloud deployments into the mix) it's also one of the most user-friendly server platforms available. To make Ubuntu Server even more appealing, you can download and install it on as many machines as you like for free.
SOFTWARE
GOBankingRates

5 Hacks To Save Even More at Ikea

Ikea is well known for its affordable furniture and decor, but there are always ways to save even more when shopping at the Swedish superstore. See: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at WalmartFind Out:...
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

What Is a Tesla Powerwall and How Much Do They Cost?

Tesla is primarily known for its electric vehicles, but they also make solar panels. Once installed, they can provide power for an entire home, but you'll want a battery to store all that power. The Tesla Powerwall is the battery that stores this power and makes it readily available when required.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Get a refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air for under $250 this 4th of July

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Unless you're building robots or editing blockbuster films, there's a decent chance that you have been paying for – and hauling around – much more computer than necessary. If you primarily work with office suites, stream favorite entertainment, browse the internet, or take online courses, then an ultralight laptop can do all you need.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Buy a Hisense 75" Class LED 4K smart Google TV and save $620

While we're still waiting for Prime Day, Best Buy has been offering some great deals on major electronics and appliances. One such deal, $620 off a Hisense 75-inch LED smart TV, caught our eye. Coming with specialized Sports and Game Plus modes, the 4K Ultra HD TV can beautifully capture...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

HackerOne employee accessed bug reports to claim extra bounties

The largest bug bounty platform HackerOne said it has fired an employee who took bug reports submitted by external researchers and filed the same reports elsewhere for personal gain. HackerOne is a bug bounty platform that big companies and government departments have turned to manage their bug bounties. HackerOne receives...
TECHNOLOGY
House Digest

Are Cordless Vacuums Worth The Hype

Cordless vacuums offer enhanced cleaning mobility to homeowners. They are an immensely useful tool, but not everyone is sold on the value and general hype that cutting the cord represents. A cordless vacuum requires, above all else, a reliable battery and consistent charging habits. This means that homeowners who often forget to plug in electronics to keep them charged and ready for use may see limited benefits from the addition of a cordless vacuum. Yet, the boost in mobility and utility is astonishing when used to its full potential.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2022: Save on appliances, TVs and more

Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it will come some amazing Prime Day deals, but before its arrival we have the 4th of July sales to take advantage of. A lot of great tech is seeing huge discounts at Best Buy for the 4th of July holiday, among them things like 4K TVs and household appliances. With Prime Day lurking around the corner, it can be a little confusing when the best time to grab a deal might be. While Prime Day is a great time to catch a deal on smaller tech, the 4th of July sales currently taking are ripe for deals on larger electronics such as appliances and TVs. We’ve rounded up the best of these 4th of July sales taking place at Best Buy, so read on for more details.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Google: Half of zero-day exploits linked to poor software fixes

Half of the 18 'zero-day' bugs that were exploited before a patch was publicly available this year could have been prevented if only major software vendors created more thorough patches and did more testing. That's the verdict of researchers at Google Project Zero (GPZ), which has so far counted 18...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Get over $100 off this portable dual screen monitor this 4th of July

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whether you are working remotely, doing online schooling, multitasking through your to-do list, or planning your next vacation, adding an extra display to your laptop setup can help you work much more efficiently. So having a third will send your productivity skyrocketing, and that's precisely what you can do with a Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX.
RETAIL
knowtechie.com

How to connect two Bose speakers together

Bose Bluetooth speakers are great for small gatherings and solo listening, and they really come into their own when you wirelessly connect two compatible speakers together. This will help you to create a true stereo sound experience, with left and right channel separation. Also, they create a more immersive listening experience that can fill up a large room.
ELECTRONICS

