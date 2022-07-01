ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Rules for reserving or staking off areas for Idaho Falls Independence Day celebrations

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdBKE_0gS9Kp5O00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Estimates indicate Idaho Falls more than doubles in size as we celebrate Independence Day with parades, food, fun, music, games and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration .

To make the day enjoyable for all, the City of Idaho Falls encourages community members to celebrate in a courteous and neighborly manner.

There are many wonderful viewing areas available for both the parade and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. Following a few simple guidelines will ensure safety and help to preserve public property, including city parks and River Walk, as well as private property at Snake River Landing.

Please take note of the information below regarding marking areas for the fireworks:

  • Both the Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration are held at Snake River Landing which is private property. Most of the property will be open to the public for viewing and parking during both events. Certain areas will be restricted. Please be respectful of private property.
  • Reserving or marking viewing areas for the purpose of obtaining a viewing location for the fireworks may not occur prior to 6 a.m. on July 4 on public property or at locations provided by Snake River Landing. To prevent damage to public property or property at Snake River Landing, it is important that items such as, but not limited to, blankets, tarps, and pop-up tents not be placed on the lawn prior to 6 a.m. on July 4.
  • Any items placed prior to 6 a.m. on July 4 at city parks, River Walk or Snake River Landing are subject to removal and placed in designated lost and found locations.
    • To retrieve any lost items, contact Snake River Landing at (208) 557-5300 during regular business hours. The office will be closed on July 4, but will reopen on July 5.
    • To retrieve any lost items left at city parks or the River Walk, contact Parks & Recreation at (208) 612-8480 during regular business hours. City offices will be closed on July 4, but will reopen on July 5.
  • Items placed on public or private property (including the viewing areas provided by Snake River Landing) to designate a reservation are left at the owner's risk and do not create a guarantee that the reserved area will remain available to the person or persons who reserved the area.
  • All personal belongings brought to event sites on public property or the viewing areas provided by Snake River Landing must be removed by midnight on July 4.
  • Do not drive stakes into the ground on public or private property at Snake River Landing as they may damage sprinkler heads, pipes or other infrastructure on public property or on viewing locations provided by Snake River Landing.
  • Do not mark off sidewalks, grass and roadways with defacing material such as any type of paint or adhesive material such as duct tape.
  • Pop up canopies and tents that may obstruct views must be lowered at sundown prior to the launch of the fireworks at Snake River Landing.
  • Do not block or interfere with pedestrian access or vehicular traffic or block sidewalks to reserve public areas or viewing areas provided by Snake River Landing.

The post Rules for reserving or staking off areas for Idaho Falls Independence Day celebrations appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

Related
kidnewsradio.com

Thousands line streets of Idaho Falls for 4th of July parade

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thousands of people lined the route of the Idaho Falls Independence Day parade this morning to celebrate the holiday. This year’s theme for the “2022 Liberty on Parade” event was “Let Freedom Ring!” — and it clearly did.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gallery: Photos from the EastIdahoNews.com helicopter

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been a full day of food and fun at the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls. Riverfest at Snake River Landing got underway at noon with entertainment, food vendors and chopper rides with EastIdahoNews.com. Eastern Idaho’s largest Fourth of July festival culminates Monday night...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s where you can see fireworks in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – The 29th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is now just two days away. Organizers are preparing for 200,000 people to attend the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest at Snake River Landing and the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River. Fireworks are happening in other communities...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Law enforcement in Weber County, Utah, turned their eyes toward Idaho as they tried to discern the identity of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in the Weber River this week in 1922. Sheriff Richard Pincock sent a letter to the postmaster at Idaho Falls, informing him that they had found an envelope addressed to one John Ginley, with an Idaho Falls address. “The envelope was sent from Mackay, and a query has also been sent there,” the Standard-Examiner reported. “When found, the body was badly decomposed. The only clue to follow was the envelope in the man’s pocket, which contained no letter or paper.” The Idaho Falls postmaster said he had no knowledge of a John Ginley, the newspaper report said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls Independence Day events road closures, public safety information

With the annual Independence Day festivities just days away, the Idaho Falls Police Department and partner agencies are sharing traffic closures, information and safety tips to help the public to be safe and prepared for the annual 4th of July events that take place in Idaho Falls. The post Idaho Falls Independence Day events road closures, public safety information appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Infrastructure#Parks Recreation#Snake River#River Walk#Cit
eastidahonews.com

Here’s what is new at Riverfest this year

IDAHO FALLS — After weeks of planning, eastern Idaho’s largest Fourth of July festival is about to begin. Riverbend Communications is partnering with Snake River Landing for the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest. Some significant changes are in the works this year to help make this year’s event the best ever.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Ammon starts 4th with traditional flag raising ceremony

Ammon flag raising AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Lloyd Capson says he enlisted to fight for our country in Vietnam. He addressed the crowd gathered at the Flag Raising Ceremony to share his experience and love for our country. Other speakers included Mayor Sean Coletti , Katherine Butler and Sheriff Sam Hulse. Rose Flannery sang the The post Ammon starts 4th with traditional flag raising ceremony appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID
Boston 25 News WFXT

Catch of the day: Rescuers save 5-foot sturgeon in Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A unique catch-and-release in Idaho allowed a large fish to get back home with the help of Idaho Fish and Game officials. Idaho Fish and Game officials were called to help a sturgeon that had been reported trapped in a canal in Blackfoot, officials said in a news release. When personnel arrived, at least a third of the fish’s body was above the water.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Bingham Healthcare welcomes new neurologist

BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Matthew J. Parry, DO, a board-certified neurologist, to their medical team. He is now welcoming patients at the following locations:. Idaho Physicians Clinic. 98 Poplar St. Medical Office Plaza, 3rd Floor. Blackfoot, ID 83221. (208) 785-3800. Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic —...
BLACKFOOT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
eastidahonews.com

Driver walks away from RV fire near Ririe

IDAHO FALLS – An RV caught fire near Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon. Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 5 p.m. The RV was traveling on U.S. Highway 26 and erupted in flames. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office confirms it happened at milepost 360, which...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Melaleuca Freedom Celebration promises to be biggest yet

The 29th annual Melaleuca Fireworks show is still getting prepared, for perhaps their largest show yet. With a plan to launch over 18 thousand fireworks into the Idaho Falls night sky. The post Melaleuca Freedom Celebration promises to be biggest yet appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Girl rescued from East Idaho backcountry after suffering accidental gunshot wound

A teenage girl was accidentally shot near Palisades Reservoir early Saturday evening, authorities said. The girl was wounded in the torso but is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday along the lower Palisades Lake which is north of Palisades Reservoir. The area where the...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

New trustee appointed to College of Eastern Idaho Board

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Amy Gardels to fill the Zone 1 trustee vacancy during their regular meeting held Tuesday, June 28. She is assuming the trustee role previously held by Stephanie Mickelsen, who resigned following her victory in the primary election for Legislative District 32. Gardels will serve until the next trustee election, which is in November 2022.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

High surgery standards earn local weight loss center national recognition

BLACKFOOT – The No. 1 choice for patients in eastern Idaho seeking surgical treatment for obesity and related conditions continues to be Empower – Bingham Healthcare’s Weight Loss Center. Since 2012, they have been the only accredited Bariatric Center of Excellence throughout the region, and they are pleased to announce that they continue to be nationally recognized for the highest standards in bariatric surgery.
BLACKFOOT, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy