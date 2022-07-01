ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

NTSB: Greenville couple taking helicopter in for maintenance before fatal crash

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report concerning the helicopter crash that killed a Greenville couple in June.

On June 7, a small, two-seater helicopter crashed on the 5000 block of Hogpath road in Greenville, killing the pilot, 34-year-old Charles Zimmer, and his wife, 35-year-old student pilot Krista Zimmer.

The NTSB said the couple owned the helicopter, and it was often used for agricultural spraying on the family farm.

Greenville helicopter crash survivor dies

According to the report, the Zimmers had removed the spray equipment, and they had planned to fly to the Warren County Airport in Lebanon to drop the helicopter off for scheduled maintenance. They left the hangar facility where they stored the helicopter at approximately 9:25 a.m. Less than 20 minutes later, police received a call that the helicopter had crashed in the Zimmers’ driveway, approximately three miles from where they took off.

The helicopter came to rest upright, and a fire began in the back of the cockpit before spreading to the forward tail boom area. The cockpit itself was crushed.

Bystanders worked to free Charles Zimmer from the cockpit, and he was brought to the hospital where he died of his injuries, Krista Zimmer was declared dead on the scene.

PTSD: Navy vet finds healing through V.A.

There were no witnesses to the accident, the report said, and the pilot had not contacted air traffic control. No tracking data was captured for the accident flight.

The helicopter wreckage has been retained for further investigation, said the report. At this time, no cause for the accident has been released.

Daily Advocate

19 year-old male arrested in Union City shooting

UNION CITY — A Union City, Ohio man was arrested for felonious assault following a shooting incident which took place June 30. Officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of E. North Street in reference to a male that had been shot. The suspect, Simon Jennings, reportedly fled the scene.
UNION CITY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton early Sunday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of Auburn Avenue on the reports of shots fired in the area around 5:40 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 dead after motorcycle...
DAYTON, OH
