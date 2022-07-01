Next-Generation Chrysler 300 Will Be Fully Electric

These days, there's a new supercar being unveiled almost with the passing of each moon. And while new arrivals like the Ferrari 296 GTB have extraordinary technology and performance, they lack the style and class of their forebears from decades past. But what if you could merge the two? That's the idea behind GTO Engineering's Squalo restomod, a thoroughly modernized rebirth of the gorgeous Ferrari 250 GTO from the sixties. Over the past year, we've been learning more and more about this exciting new car, including the fact that it will have a glorious V12 revving to 10,000 rpm and a stunning interior. Now the firm has revealed that the Squalo will also boast a brand new and bespoke carbon fiber tub chassis, co-developed with the composites experts at DEXET Technologies.

