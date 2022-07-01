Next-Generation Chrysler 300 Will Be Fully Electric

Teslas are very high-tech automobiles, where software is just as important as hardware. In some cases, Tesla owners are able to enhance their cars themselves. For example, using an app called Tesla Android, one can gain access to Apple CarPlay, among other features. In addition, we recently learned that you can make a Tesla Model S Plaid go faster than 200 mph with no more than a software hack, although we'd recommend fitting high-performance brakes if you don't want your track day to end in disaster. But sometimes, Tesla itself provides improvements to existing models using over-the-air (OTA) updates, and the latest such update allows its vehicles to scan roads for potholes and other imperfections, adjusting the suspension to suit.
