Cars

Next-Generation Chrysler 300 Will Be Fully Electric

By Jarryd Neves
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
We must admit, we lost interest in the Chrysler 300 when the Stellantis-owned brand decided to call it quits on the SRT8. Handsome and menacing it may be, the big barge is simply outdated and deserves to be retired after years of serving the fleet industry. What we will miss, however,...

CAR AND DRIVER

GM Will Replace Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana with EVs in 2026

The Chevrolet Express and its twin GMC Savana will take their final bows after the 2025 model year. The pair will be replaced with electric models similar to the new BrightDrop Zevo 600, though with much smaller capacity. The van pair's basic designs can be traced back to the 1971...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Teases Its First Electric N Model

Over the past few months, we have heard rumors of a high-performance take on the brilliant Hyundai Ioniq 5. These rumors have essentially been confirmed by sightings of the Ioniq 5 N prototype undergoing testing at the Nurburgring, and to say that the EV world is frothing at the mouth would be an understatement. However, Hyundai has been remarkably quiet on the subject and has not given us much to go on. Fortunately, it seems that the time of testing and teasing is coming to an end, as Hyundai has officially teased its first-ever electric performance car. Or should we say cars?
CARS
Daily Beast

Cadillac’s 1st Electric Car Sold Out—Next One to Cost $300K

Cadillac’s first electric vehicle, the $62,990 Lyric, is sold out—and it already has another one in the works. But the price point will be very different. The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is set to unveil a prototype of a luxury EV sedan called the Celestiq that will cost a minimum of $300,000—in the range of a Rolls-Royce or Bentley. Cadillac reportedly plans to make only 500 of the new model.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bloodhound Aims For 1,000-MPH Land Speed Record Without Burning Fossil Fuels

Man's need to go as fast as possible has seen us break the sound barrier, enter space, and hit 180 mph on a bicycle, but there's one more barrier that needs braking: the 1000-mph land speed record. The current record was set in 1997 by Andy Green in his twin turbofan jet-powered ThrustSSC. Green reached a top speed of 763.035 mph in the Black Rock Desert, but the Bloodhound LSR team has been pining for the record for years now.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Father Of The McLaren F1 Reveals Plans For His Electric SUVs

Gordon Murray is no longer the CEO of his own company. Murray, legendary designer of the McLaren F1, will instead become Gordon Murray Automotive's (GMA) Executive Chairman. In essence, what that does is ensure the man who has built the company is still directly responsible for the cars it puts out. According to the brand, Murray is now "responsible for all product development and design," while Philip Lee is now CEO of GMA.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

New Tesla Update Enables Cars To Adjust Suspension In Real-Time And Improves Safety

Teslas are very high-tech automobiles, where software is just as important as hardware. In some cases, Tesla owners are able to enhance their cars themselves. For example, using an app called Tesla Android, one can gain access to Apple CarPlay, among other features. In addition, we recently learned that you can make a Tesla Model S Plaid go faster than 200 mph with no more than a software hack, although we'd recommend fitting high-performance brakes if you don't want your track day to end in disaster. But sometimes, Tesla itself provides improvements to existing models using over-the-air (OTA) updates, and the latest such update allows its vehicles to scan roads for potholes and other imperfections, adjusting the suspension to suit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW M Sees No Alternative To EV Power

Over the past week or so, there has been a lot of conversation surrounding the impending ban on combustion engines in Europe. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has said that banning combustion is a bad idea while Audi's CEO, Markus Duesmann, has said otherwise. Whichever side of the fence you fall on, the EU's 'Fit for 55' now has a clause allowing for synthetic fuels to be considered. The idea is that if e-fuel technology can become a zero-emission energy source, the internal combustion engine can be allowed to survive. However, some major industry players feel that electric power is the only viable way forward, and one of them is BMW M boss Franciscus van Meel.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's New Truck Shows Off Its Ford Touchscreen

The wait is almost over to see the new Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck. A full reveal will take place on July 7, 2022, after numerous teasers have already shown us the stylish new headlights and rugged looking rear end. If you live in the US and are unfamiliar with this model, the VW Amarok is a mid-size truck that's been sold globally since 2010. VW never brought it stateside because of our infamous Chicken Tax, which heavily taxes any truck not built in North America.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai's Brilliant Ioniq 5 Scoops Another Award

Hyundai surprised us all this week when it lifted the lid on the all-new Ioniq 6 electric car. People were instantly divided by the design; some called it unique, while others branded the slippery EV downright ugly. Whatever you may think of it, there's no denying it fails to live up to the handsome Hyundai Ioniq 5 - in terms of broad aesthetic appeal, at least.
CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Electric Car in 2022 and Is it Worth Buying?

Electric cars were once only affordable to those willing to spend large amounts of cash. More recently, mainstream car brands have jumped on the EV bandwagon and are manufacturing electric cars, with some at very affordable prices. Here are some of the cheapest electric cars in 2022. 1. 2022 Nissan...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Will Make The Maverick Hybrid Truck Even Better

If you are in the market for a 2022 Ford Maverick truck, you must currently choose between outstanding fuel economy or superior off-road ability. That's because the Maverick Hybrid truck is only available with front-wheel-drive. If you desire all-wheel-drive, you must opt for the more powerful (but less efficient) 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas version. As seen elsewhere in Ford's lineup, customers are increasingly demanding AWD in their trucks and SUVs. Ford isn't the type of company to ignore consumer preferences, which is why this option will likely come to the Maverick Hybrid truck very soon.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari 250 GTO Restomod Will Weigh Under 2,200 Pounds

These days, there's a new supercar being unveiled almost with the passing of each moon. And while new arrivals like the Ferrari 296 GTB have extraordinary technology and performance, they lack the style and class of their forebears from decades past. But what if you could merge the two? That's the idea behind GTO Engineering's Squalo restomod, a thoroughly modernized rebirth of the gorgeous Ferrari 250 GTO from the sixties. Over the past year, we've been learning more and more about this exciting new car, including the fact that it will have a glorious V12 revving to 10,000 rpm and a stunning interior. Now the firm has revealed that the Squalo will also boast a brand new and bespoke carbon fiber tub chassis, co-developed with the composites experts at DEXET Technologies.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Invests $1.88 Billion To Spearhead Electric Future

For gearheads across the world, the impending electric era spells doom for automotive dreams. Yes, electric vehicles may be blisteringly quick but many believe battery-powered vehicles can't hope to match their ICE-powered equivalents in terms of character or, indeed, sound. But Italy's supercar makers refuse to adapt without carrying over...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac's Escalade-V Could Have Had A V16 Engine

The Cadillac Escalade-V is Caddy's most powerful SUV ever. In fact, it's the most powerful full-size SUV on sale right now, equipped with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, producing 682 horsepower. But did you know Cadillac was once planning a more powerful Escalade?. The current V has enough power to get...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi Reports 28% Sales Decline Despite Strong Demand

The ongoing chip crisis and related supply chain issues show no signs of letting up. The world's automakers have had to contend with a series of problems and, as a result, have had to think out of the box. Genesis, for example, has had to cut driver assist systems from some models while industry stalwarts such as Honda have had to trim their production figures.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Hot Wheels Honors Legends With Skyline R34 And Porsche 962C Team Transports

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is in full swing as the search to find the world's craziest customer car continues. So far, we've seen some exceptional regional winners. The 1927 Wayne Ford School Bus that clinched top honors in Arkansas is a firm favorite of ours, but we confess to being rather enamored with the clean Nissan 240SX that won the Miami event, too.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Drako Dragon Will Be A Gull-Winged Electric Super-SUV

The Drako Dragon will be something of a mashup. It's got the gullwing doors of an early supercar, the tech-heavy engineering of Silicon Valley, and the design principles of the Italian motoring industry. Thus far, that sounds like a pretty good mix for the SUV with doors looking like a Tesla Model X.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Japan Refuses To Commit To Zero-Emission Targets

The future of the automotive industry has created somewhat of a rift between powerful governments and global automakers. If the European Union gets its way, combustion-engined vehicles will be outlawed as soon as 2035. The industrial powerhouse that is Germany has pulled no punches on its stance, with government officials expressing disdain for the proposed ban.
WORLD
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

