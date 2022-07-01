Silver Palm Park Reopens, Welcomes First Patron

Rabbi Susman Will Conduct Alternative Shabbat Services, Offer Pastoral Care and More. Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, announced today that Rabbi Evan Susman has joined the B’nai Torah community. Rabbi Susman will assist Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt with all rabbinical responsibilities at the synagogue. He will specifically focus on young adult and family programming, alternative Shabbat services, pastoral care, and creating new and exciting ways to engage with B’nai Torah beyond the synagogue campus. Rabbi Susman will also co-lead an introduction to Judaism class and program at B’nai Torah for Jews and non-Jews looking for a Jewish learning experience.
