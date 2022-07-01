ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Silver Palm Park Reopens, Welcomes First Patron

By Bocatribune
bocaratontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the City of Boca Raton Reopened Silver Palm Park. During the renovation, alot of upgrades were made to the park, which now has a renovated boat ramp area that now includes...

www.bocaratontribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratontribune.com

Cities Host Fourth of July Celebrations

Boca Raton and Boynton Beach will both host their The City of Boca Raton’s Recreation Services Department will hoown Fourth of July celebrations this evening. The Fabulous Fourth Celebration in Boca Raton will take place at Countess de Hoernle Park/Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 NW Spanish River Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m. A spectacular fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A prime 6-acre piece of land is available in Delray Beach. Developers want it for luxury homes and hotels.

Delray Beach’s nearly 100-year-old golf course is about to get a major face-lift — and developers are salivating at the opportunity to build on a prime stretch of the course along Atlantic Avenue. The city’s aging golf club needs between $10 million to $15 million in repairs, so Delray Beach is offering 6 acres of the property to a developer in exchange for fixing the course. And based on the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

$25,000,000 Mansion in Boca Raton with Excellent Blend of Old World Architectural Marvels and Modern Era Splendor

The Mansion in Boca Raton is a true residential original in South Florida nestled on a coveted lot with 258 feet of water frontage now available for sale. This home located at 700 Osprey Point Cir, Boca Raton, Florida; offering 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 561-322-8208) at Douglas Elliman & Tim Alan Shane (Phone: 561-305-6015) at Meridian Properties Inc. for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
Boca Raton, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC Miami

South Florida Cities Holding Events Monday to Celebrate July 4th Holiday

Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Airlifted After Fire At Century Village Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman believed to be in her late 60s or early 70s was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center Sunday night following a fire in the Fanshaw building at Century Village. The woman, according to sources connected to the emergency response, was found unresponsive in a condominium in Century Village. Her Carbon Dioxide levels were extremely high according to our sources. St. Mary’s, in West Palm Beach, has a hyperbaric chamber.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

B’nai Torah Congregation Welcomes Rabbi Evan Susman to Energize Young Adult and Family Programs

Rabbi Susman Will Conduct Alternative Shabbat Services, Offer Pastoral Care and More. Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, announced today that Rabbi Evan Susman has joined the B’nai Torah community. Rabbi Susman will assist Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt with all rabbinical responsibilities at the synagogue. He will specifically focus on young adult and family programming, alternative Shabbat services, pastoral care, and creating new and exciting ways to engage with B’nai Torah beyond the synagogue campus. Rabbi Susman will also co-lead an introduction to Judaism class and program at B’nai Torah for Jews and non-Jews looking for a Jewish learning experience.
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

What’s open and closed on 4th of July?

WEST PALM BEACH- Happy 246th birthday, America! From Fourth of Flagler in downtown West Palm to the Fabulous Fourth in Boca there will be plenty to do this Independence Day. If you need some last minute items for the cookout, here’s what’s open today:. Supermarkets. Publix – Open...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patron#Fish#Silver Palm Park Reopens
NBC Miami

Travelers at South Florida Airports Avoid Most July 4 Travel Headaches

The demand to fly is at record levels and the airlines overall have a massive challenge trying to get their passengers to their destinations on time. The good news at Miami International Airport over the weekend is that the passengers in Miami and in Fort Lauderdale have been fortunate and avoided the trouble.
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Fuller Center Appoints Jamie Serino as Senior Director of Philanthropy

Boca Raton, FL — Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on empowering children and families through education and family support, has appointed Jamie Serino as Senior Director of Philanthropy. “We are delighted that Jamie has joined our team as he has such a strong background in both the non-profit...
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
wlrn.org

Palm Beach County Commissioners may reduce property tax rate

Homeowners and property owners in Palm Beach County have one more thing to worry about as inflation increases the cost of living: property taxes. As property values go up, so will the taxes on those homes and buildings. That includes properties with a Florida homestead exemption, which is a tax break on homeowners' primary residence. According to the county's property appraiser, taxable property values have increased 13.55% from last year to now. County commissioners addressed the short and long-term effects of rising taxes and cost of living at a recent county-wide budget workshop.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Miami Area

Miami, FL – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Miami area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rebuilding an island: Project in Lake Worth Lagoon relies on nature for coastline protection

The Nature Conservancy’s Joseph Schmidt envisions a future for the Lake Worth Lagoon. In it, American oystercatchers forage the shoreline, mangroves and oysters filter pollution and kayaks glide from restored island to restored island. In turn, those islands help protect human development. This vision is one step closer to reality with the completion of the The Palm Beach Resilient Island ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
sflcn.com

Jamaica, Land We Love: Hazelle Rogers

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – A stalwart of South Florida’s Jamaican community, Hazelle Rogers is the epitome of community service. The current mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, she also served two terms in the Florida State Senate. Rogers points to her formative years in east Kingston, Jamaica as fostering her commitment...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy