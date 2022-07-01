Silver Palm Park Reopens, Welcomes First Patron

Homeowners and property owners in Palm Beach County have one more thing to worry about as inflation increases the cost of living: property taxes. As property values go up, so will the taxes on those homes and buildings. That includes properties with a Florida homestead exemption, which is a tax break on homeowners' primary residence. According to the county's property appraiser, taxable property values have increased 13.55% from last year to now. County commissioners addressed the short and long-term effects of rising taxes and cost of living at a recent county-wide budget workshop.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO