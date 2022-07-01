WFAN caller says he almost fought Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on South Jersey tennis court over Giants cap

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz confirmed the team’s play call that ended their playoff run, a designed run by QB Dak Prescott, was something they practiced often. “We actually repped this out in practice a lot,” he said, via Cowboys Wire. “It’s one of those plays where you have that split-second decision. You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. But the play call wasn’t anything new to us. It was more, ‘If the ref has a better angle,’ or, ‘If it’s not on the hash versus the middle,’ or whatever the case may be. And that’s football. Football comes down to the inches of the game.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO