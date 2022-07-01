Clemson football recruit earns Elite 11 status at country’s premier quarterback camp

Amid SoCal weather and palm trees, Clemson football commit Christopher Vizzina on Friday further confirmed his status as one of the top quarterback recruits in the class of 2023.

Vizzina was one of 11 players named to the Elite 11 for 2022 after three days of competition during the nation’s premier camp for high school quarterbacks in greater Los Angeles.

Of 19 competing quarterbacks, Elite 11 coaches trimmed the list down to a final 11 based 50% on players’ junior year film and 50% on in-person evaluation and event performance.

Vizzina, a five-star recruit from Alabama’s Briarwood Christian High School , missed out on the MVP honors that 2021 competitor and current Clemson freshman Cade Klubnik earned last summer but continued a long history of Tiger quarterbacks competing in the event.

Vizzina, who committed to Clemson in April, ranked No. 4 among 19 quarterbacks ahead of Thursday’s pro day workout and No. 6 among 19 after the workout, per the Elite 11.

Five-star recruit and Texas quarterback Jackson Arnold, an Oklahoma commit, earned 2022 Elite 11 MVP honors after coaches factored Thursday’s final day. The other 10 members of the 2022 Elite 11 field were announced later Friday in alphabetical order.

Vizzina ranks as a five-star recruit, the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 34 overall recruit in the class of 2023, per 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also the top-ranked player in Clemson’s 15-man class of 2023 , which ranks fourth in the nation behind Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas.

As a junior, Vizzina completed 68.4% of his passes for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also rushed for 600 yards and 15 more touchdowns while leading Briarwood Christian to a 10-2 record in Alabama’s 6A classification.

Outside of Klubnik in 2021, notable Clemson quarterback commits to participate in the Elite 11 include Trevor Lawrence in 2017, Deshaun Watson in 2013 and Tajh Boyd in 2008. Current Clemson starter D.J. Uiagalelei didn’t participate in 2020 due to scheduling conflicts .

Other Clemson commits to compete include Hunter Johnson in 2016, Zerrick Cooper in 2015, Chad Kelly in 2011, Kyle Parker in 2007, Willy Korn in 2006 and Charlie Whitehurst in 2001.

