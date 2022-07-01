ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

St. Joseph Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on I-29 Thursday

northwestmoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Saint Joseph man suffered injuries in a Buchanan County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 4:32 Thursday...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 210

Residents of Braymer and Lee’s Summit were hurt Saturday afternoon in a collision involving a sports utility vehicle and a car south of liberty. Both occupants hurt were in the car. The driver, 26-year-old Bethany Milligan of Braymer, and a passenger in the car, 26-year-old Christian Seccio of Lee’s Summit, were taken to North Kansas City Hospital with minor injuries.
BRAYMER, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol Releases DWI/Hazardous Moving Operation Results

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the results of a DWI saturation on Saturday in Daviess and DeKalb counties. Troopers issued 7 citations, 45 warnings, assisted 5 motorists and investigated one non-injury vehicle crash. A hazardous moving operation conducted on Sunday in...
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Saturday

A St. Joseph resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday in Buchanan County. Just before 8 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 24-year-old Matthew R. Jones on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for no valid license. He was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt. Jones was booked...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Holton man dies in Missouri rollover

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (WIBW) - A Holton man died Friday following a rollover accident in western Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gary Fortner, 57, of Holton was involved in a single vehicle accident around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials say Fortner was driving an Ford F-250 east...
HOLTON, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

St. Louis Woman, Juvenile injured at Lake of the Ozarks

A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Deadly crash on I-70 after blown tire causes rollover

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 57-year-old Kansas man died Friday afternoon after his tire blew out, his truck rolled over and he was ejected in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, MO. The deadly crash happened at 1:20 p.m. while Gary Fortner, of Holton, KS, was...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

2 homicides early Monday morning in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people total were killed in two separate shootings early Monday morning in Kansas City. Police responded at 3:45 a.m. to the area near 57th Street and Mersington Avenue on a shooting call. Arriving officers were directed to the back of a home, where they found the shooting victim unresponsive. Police said emergency medical crews tried to help the man, later identified as 18-year-old Carlo Enrique Collado, but he was declared dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
