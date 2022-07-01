ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County police arrest Conway man accused of serial sexual assault in cold cases, more charges expected

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10361j_0gS9GzU800

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police said they have arrested a man linked to several rape and sexual assault cold cases.

Randy Earl Barnhill, 56, of Conway, is accused of raping five people from 2000 to 2006, according to police. He faces three charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, assault of a high and aggravated nature, first and second-degree burglary and exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.

The arrest comes after new evidence and technology led to a lead in a 2006 investigation, according to police. Barnhill was identified as a suspect this May and was arrested last month.

Police said they’re still drafting warrants for more cold cases they believe Barnhill is a suspect in.

Further investigations also point to Barnhill being linked to four other cases. He received warrants for those crimes on Wednesday.

“It is the sincere hope of HCPD that this new development will bring the survivors of these incidents and the greater Horry County community some sense of peace,” the police announcement reads.

“I’m certainly very proud of the work and persistence by Horry County police officers in this
matter,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a statement. “It may have appeared to the victims that this series of crimes would have remained unsolved; however, Horry County continues to use
modern day advancements in technology to work for justice for crime victims.”

He has previously been convicted of indecent exposure in 1993 and 1995, according to information from police. He was added to the sex offender registry in 2010.

The early 2000s cases included Barnhill allegedly entering a woman’s home while she was sleeping and raping her, entering another home and exposing himself in front of a woman, sexually assaulting a woman in a parking lot and raping a woman while she was leaving work.

He remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of Friday morning.

Barnhill has a criminal record in South Carolina dating back to 1989, according to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Background Check obtained by News13. In August 1989, he was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was given a seven year sentence suspended to four years of probation.

In 1991, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to documents.

Other charges listed in the record are charges and convictions for indecent exposure, DUI and other traffic violations, domestic violence and receiving stolen goods.

In 2010, he was convicted of a sex offender registry violation, according to the documents. He was also convicted of indecent exposure several more times in 2013, 2016, and 2017.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Person shot in neck at Lava Lounge in Florence County, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the neck early Sunday morning at the Lava Lounge club in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye’s office. Deputies found the victim after being called about 2 a.m. to the club at 1928 W. Darlington Street. They administered first aid until EMS arrived and took the person to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Endangered 14-year-old found safe

Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An endangered 14-year-old out of Horry County has been found safe, according to police.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton man held on $1.1M bond after arrest on drug, gun charges

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 62-year-old Lumberton man remained in jail Saturday afternoon on a $1.1 million bond after his arrest on multiple drug and gun charges, authorities said. Jerry L. Hunt was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking in opium or heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; maintaining a dwelling […]
LUMBERTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Man charged with attempted murder in 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with attempted murder after a 2020 shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Steven Jacquell Caldwell, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal possession of financial transaction […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Police shoot person at Carolina Beach motel

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — One person was shot early Saturday morning by police at a motel in Carolina Beach, authorities said. It happened about 12:30 a.m. and involved two officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, the StarNews reported, citing a news release from the department. The suspect was taken to a hospital for […]
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Richardson
wpde.com

1 dead in Dillon county shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been killed in a shooting Saturday night on Crowley Drive in the Oak Grove area of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said they have a person of interest. It’s not clear if that person is in...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Serial#Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Hcpd#15th Circuit
myhorrynews.com

Man charged with murdering woman in Myrtle Beach-area home

Police have charged a 53-year-old man with the murder of a Socastee woman in the house where they both resided, according to public records. Charles William Murphy Jr. is charged with shooting 58-year-old Teresa Ann Lischer in the head on May 7 "with malice aforethought," according to a murder warrant that said the information was "based upon physical and forensic evidence collected through the course of the investigation paired with inconsistent statements of the defendant."
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Officials investigating after man shot near Florence nightclub

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A man was shot just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning near a nightclub in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. No word on the victim’s condition. Several community members said there was a large crowd outside when...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton police investigate after possible intruder shot by homeowner

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a possible intruder was shot by a homeowner, according to the police department. Police were called at about 2:46 p.m. Thursday to the 500 block of West 32nd Street, police said. One person was found with a gunshot wound. The person was flown to a hospital […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WECT

Officials identify man that died in drowning at Oak Island beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson with the Town of Oak Island confirmed that there was a fatal drowning just after 2 p.m. on Sunday in Oak Island. The Oak Island Fire Department, Police Department and Water Rescue were all dispatched. “Within minutes, responders arrived to find 52-year-old Kevin...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WBTW News13

Rollover crash blocks traffic on Highway 22 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An overturned vehicle has slowed traffic on Highway 22 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 12:29 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash that prompted authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of traffic near mile-marker 1. No one was seriously injured, but HCFR said people should […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

HCPD warns of phony text messages offering department t-shirts for sale

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Text messages offering Horry County Police Department t-shirts for sale are fake, according to the department. In a Facebook post, HCPD said it never solicits sales via text messages and that anyone who gets one of the texts should avoid clicking on any links included in the message. You should also block or report the sender as a scammer and delete the message.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

56K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy