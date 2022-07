As health systems increasingly prioritize digital transformation, CIOs could become the next in line to take on the role of top executive. In the last decade, the CIO role has evolved from that of a tactical IT lead installing EHR and other applications to becoming strategic business leaders who support the goals of every other department in the organization. Whether it's powering telehealth and remote patient monitoring on the clinical side to automation and data analytics efforts in the finance and human resources departments, the CIO has unique visibility into the inner workings of the organization.

