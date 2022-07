As of July 1, 460 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across 31 states and Washington, D.C. That's up from 351 cases as of June 29. California has the highest number of confirmed cases in the nation at 95, followed by New York, where 90 cases have been reported, according to the CDC. Globally, there have been more than 5,000 cases reported since May.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO