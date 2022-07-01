ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Will the mail be delivered on July 4th?

By David Rees
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2eBE_0gS9G7LV00

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Will the mail run on July 4th? The short answer is no.

Like all federally recognized holidays, regular mail from the U.S. Postal Service will not run on the day honoring America’s independence. This year, July 4th falls on a Monday. Regular mail services will resume Tuesday, July 5.

Ohio State, Big Ten members welcome UCLA and USC with unanimous vote

Post offices will also be closed on July 4th, according to the USPS. However, the USPS says its Priority Mail Express service will continue to operate for deliveries.

Like all federal holidays, government offices and banks will be closed. According to the O ffice of Personnel Management , this year’s remaining federal holidays are:

Monday, July 4 Independence Day
Monday, September 5 Labor Day
Monday, October 10 Columbus Day
Friday, November 11 Veterans Day
Thursday, November 24 Thanksgiving Day
Monday, December 26 * Christmas Day

* O bserved

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

2 bodies found in abandoned Charleston home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police are at the scene investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home on Tuesday morning. The home is located on Huron Terrace in Charleston. There is no word yet on how long the people had been deceased in the home, and their identities have not yet been determined. This […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

FEMA denies emergency funding for West Virginia flood damage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) turned down the state’s request for emergency funding after recent flooding in our area. Justice said that FEMA ruled that the damage sustained in May of 2022 in Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties was not enough to warrant […]
ENVIRONMENT
creators.com

July 4, 2022

Dear Readers: Happy Fourth of July! While you are enjoying the outdoor barbecue, here's a little history to go with the day:. The United States has a Great Seal that is used to authenticate certain documents issued by the federal government. The Great Seal has a picture of a bald eagle with its wings outstretched, holding a bundle of 13 arrows in one talon and an olive branch in the other. The arrows refer to the 13 original states, and the olive branch symbolizes a desire for peace. The olive branch is usually depicted with 13 leaves and 13 olives, going back to the original states.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Independence Day#Christmas#Veterans Day#Columbus Day#The U S Postal Service#Ohio State#Usc#Post#Priority Mail Express#Personnel Management#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Flight cancellations ease slightly as July 4 weekend ends

DALLAS (AP) — Travelers flying home from July Fourth getaways faced flight delays Monday, but airlines were canceling fewer flights than in the days leading up to the holiday weekend. Since holiday weekend travel picked up on Thursday, airlines have canceled more than 2,200 U.S. flights, and another 25,000 were delayed. Airports were packed. More […]
DALLAS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Speed limits reduced around Marshall for pedestrian safety

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is working to make the streets around campus safer for pedestrians. According to officials with the university, a temporary order from West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston issued a temporary order to reduce the speed limit to 25 mph on th 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue between […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Summer activity: West Virginia waterfall chasing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia residents and visitors can chase waterfalls by traveling America’s first-ever statewide waterfall trail. The trail will encourage people to get outside, reconnect with nature, and discover over two dozen waterfalls in the Mountain State. Travelers on the trail also have the chance to win prizes.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Six people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 22-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WOWK 13 News

Latest West Virginia opioid case continued

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A trial was supposed to begin in Kanawha County Court this morning. Several counties and cities in West Virginia are suing three drug companies for their role in the opioid crisis in the state. This comes on the heels of Monday night’s outcome where Huntington and Cabell County were dealt a […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

How patriotic is your state?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A personal finance website has compared all 50 states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. WalletHub ranked the states across two key dimensions, “military engagement” and “civic engagement.” The dimensions were evaluated across 13 metrics. Metrics under military engagement include the state’s average number of military enlistees and veterans per 1,000 […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

New Ohio law seeks uniform regulations for carrying knives

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – Proponents say a new law taking effect this fall will establish uniform rules for carrying knives across Ohio to prevent municipalities from enforcing local regulations. The bill’s main sponsor, Republican Sen. Kristina Roegner, said Friday that varying regulations create a confusing patchwork of laws that are tough to follow and enforce. […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy