Tuesday, officers with the GI Police Department responded to the inn Rodeway Inn in reference to a citizen assist. Hotel employees reported that an adult female had rented a room, but only juvenile males were using the room now. Officers attempted contact at the room. One male, later identified as a 17 year old male, climbed out the window and fled. Another male, identified as Abraham Clemente, then fled out the window and was stopped by officers. A subsequent search yielded marijuana on him. A third male, identified as a 15 year old male, was contacted and found to have two active Juvenile Detention Orders.

HALL COUNTY, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO