ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brazil’s da Silva hints at 1-term presidency if elected

By Débora Álvares Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aK5Q0_0gS9FYsq00

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Friday that he would likely serve only one term if he wins back Brazil's presidency in October's election .

“I’m not going to be a president of the republic who is thinking about his reelection," he said in an interview with Metropole Radio in the northeastern state of Bahia. “I’m going to be a president who is going to be thinking about governing this country for four years and leaving it looking great.”

Da Silva, who would turn 77 before taking office if elected, said he would have "four years in which I want to dedicate every minute to see if we can do in four years more than I did in eight.”

He added later: “I dream that when we get to December 31, 2026, when we hand over the mandate to someone else, this country will be thriving, growing.”

The leftist leader served two terms from 2003 to 2010, and he leads current President Jair Bolsonaro in all opinion polls heading into the election . Some indicate he might gain a first-round victory, avoiding the need for a runoff between the top two finishers.

Bolsonaro often insists the polls are wrong, significantly understating his true strength.

Da Silva was elected in 2002 and, despite repeatedly speaking against reelection bids, he secured another term four years later. In 2010, he refused to seek a third term despite pressure from many lawmakers who wanted to change Brazil's constitution to give him that opportunity.

While campaigning in 2018, Bolsonaro also hinted he would serve only one term, saying he opposed reelection. Speaking to Fox News in an interview aired Thursday night, the far-right leader said the left “will never leave power” if da Silva wins in October.

“And then this country will follow the footsteps of Venezuela, Argentina, Chile and Colombia,” Bolsonaro said, listing South American nations where leftist candidates have won the presidency recently. “Brazil could become another wagon in that train.”

Da Silva also spoke about the role of the country's military in the elections, which has become an issue since Bolsonaro hinted he might not accept results if he loses. Military leaders close to the president have insisted without offering proof that there are flaws in the nation's electronic voting system.

The leftist presidential hopeful said questioning elections is not a military task. “It is the electoral authority that takes care of the electronic voting system. It is our society that oversees it,” said da Silva, who has mostly avoided voicing opinions that could displease military leaders during the campaign.

Da Silva compared Bolsonaro’s statements on Brazil's voting system to also unfounded questioning by then U.S. President Donald Trump after the 2020 elections. “He wants to create confusion. He wants to do the same thing Trump did. That is, a lie told a thousand times can look like the truth," da Silva said.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

With Vladimir Putin And Narendra Modi In Audience, Xi Jinping Calls For World To End 'Sanctions Abuse'

Targeting Western sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the world "must abandon Cold War mentality" and "bloc confrontation." What Happened: During the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the audience, Xi criticized global sanctions without any direct references.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahia
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
The Associated Press

Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport...
POLITICS
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Green New Deal is increasing greenhouse gases

Here’s an amazing but true statistic. After more than a decade of declining carbon emissions here in the United States, in 2021, President Joe Biden’s first year in office, emissions rose. In other words, not only have Biden’s energy policies been a disaster for our economy and national...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

ABC News

724K+
Followers
163K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy