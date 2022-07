PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Shortly after 2:00a.m. on Sunday, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to a call of a child being hit by a vehicle at the area of 15th and Hazel. When officers arrived at the scene they found a severely injured 5-year-old boy lying in the road. The child was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

PINE BLUFF, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO