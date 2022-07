Residents of Delta and Menominee Counties living in specific zip codes now have the opportunity to order 5 over the counter COVID-19 tests delivered free to their homes. Project Access Covid Tests (Project ACT) is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) with assistance from the Rockefeller Foundation. Residents who live in the following zip codes are encouraged to visit https://www.accesscovidtests.org and place their order without delay.

MENOMINEE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO