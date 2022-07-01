ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvP5f_0gS9EAyr00
1 of 4

San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner and his staff were fired two months after the regular season ended, a move the team said it made to clear the decks for the next general manager to pick new leadership behind the bench.

Interim general manager Joe Will informed Boughner, assistants John MacLean and John Madden and video coach Dan Darrow on Thursday night they were being let go. The team announced the changes Friday, with Will linking the decision to the lengthy GM search getting down to a handful of potential candidates.

“We just came to the conclusion that, amongst everything else, we just want this fresh start moving forward with a general manger and a head coach,” Will said during a video news conference. “That will also create the opportunity for the general manager to find their head coach and partner up with them moving forward.”

The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a GM after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly two decades on the job. Will said the team conducted 12 interviews to narrow the pool for in-person talks to roughly three to five finalists.

Former Sharks players Mike Grier and Ray Whitney and longtime NHL forward-turned-Montreal Canadiens assistant GM Scott Mellanby have all been linked to the opening, with the process expected to last beyond the draft next week and potentially the start of free agency July 13.

“We are in the home stretch with the candidates,” Will said, adding the organization as currently constructed is prepared for the offseason. “I don’t have a date on it, but we’re getting much much closer.”

Without mentioning names, Will said there was “some commonality” among visions for the franchise’s future among the finalists. That clearly included not wanting to be tied to Boughner and his staff.

Will said the next GM would “select a head coach that matches the vison that they have.”

Boughner, 51, coached the Sharks for the past 2 1/2 seasons after replacing Peter DeBoer in December 2019. They missed out on the playoffs each of the last three years following a run of 14 playoff appearances in 15 seasons, including a trip to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final.

Boughner had one year remaining on his contract at $1.5 million. Given the late timing of the Sharks decision, he won’t be able to land another NHL head-coaching job for the start of next season since every team with a vacancy has settled on a replacement.

Will said given the front office’s wholesale evaluation of the team, “This really couldn’t have gone any quicker.”

“Often these decisions are made immediately after the season,” he said. “We weren’t prepared for that. ... They were in consideration all up to that point until they weren’t.”

Boughner played almost 700 NHL regular-season and playoff games as a rough-and-tumble defenseman before moving into coaching. This was his second stint behind the bench with San Jose after spending two years as an assistant on DeBoer’s staff from 2015-17 before taking over as coach of the Florida Panthers.

Will is not worried about the next GM losing a game of coaching musical chairs. That could largely be because the rebuilding Sharks are targeting different kinds of candidates than contenders around the league were looking for.

“I think there’s plenty of good candidates out there,” Will said. “There’s going to be numerous good options for us in the head-coaching and coaching staff areas.”

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Winnipeg Jets hire Rick Bowness as new head coach

The Winnipeg Jets hired Rick Bowness to take over as the new head coach, the team announced Sunday. He's the eighth head coach in franchise history and the third since the team relocated from Atlanta. "We're very excited to hire Rick Bowness as the third head coach of Jets 2.0,"...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2021-22 Kraken Report Cards: Donskoi, Larsson, Schwartz

Welcome back to the first annual Seattle Kraken Report Cards. Although the 2021-22 season did not go as hoped, there were many moments and players who stepped up during the campaign. Now, it is time to review the season that was and determine which letter grade each player deserves from the past season. To qualify for a grade, players must have played a minimum of 10 games and finished the season within the Seattle organization.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Kings, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is news on the Montreal Canadiens and their plans heading into the NHL Draft on Thursday. What trades might the team make ahead of making their selection at No.1 overall? Meanwhile, are the Los Angeles Kings viewing this offseason as the one to make a huge push?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

News and notes: Players looking at Edmonton Oilers different, pushed back timeline for Mike Smith and Duncan Keith, and a reunion in St. Louis

Edmonton Oilers franchise players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl wrapped up all-time playoff performances this year by scoring 33 and 32 points, respectively. The performances caught the eye of many around the league, and apparently, it’s changing the way some players are looking at joining the Oilers, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Oilers eyeing 7-time All-Star as backup plan in case Evander Kane leaves in NHL free agency

The NHL free agency is less than a week away, and one of the most intriguing names to follow is Florida Panthers veteran Claude Giroux, who is reportedly being eyed by the Edmonton Oilers as a potential add in the event Evander Kane departs the team, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: One of those […] The post Oilers eyeing 7-time All-Star as backup plan in case Evander Kane leaves in NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Draft Rumors: Penguins, Jets, Canadiens, Blue Jackets, Coyotes

In Part II of the NHL Draft Rumors series, let’s look at the biggest storylines heading into the NHL Entry Draft that wasn’t covered in Part 1. I’ll take a look at the Pittsburgh Penguins situation, news regarding the Winnipeg Jets, and there’s buzz the Montreal Canadiens might try to make a splash. Finally, what teams are rumored to be ready to make deals on the draft floor?
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Scott Arniel appointed Winnipeg Jets associate coach

WINNIPEG, July 3, 2022 - The Jets announced today that Scott Arniel has been appointed as the associate coach under new head coach Rick Bowness. Arniel, 59, most recently served as assistant coach of the Washington Capitals for the past four seasons. The Kingston, Ont. native's Capitals made the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of those four seasons.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Scott Mellanby
ClutchPoints

Evander Kane: 3 best destinations in 2022 NHL free agency

The Edmonton Oilers scooped up Evander Kane last season amid his tumultuous exit from the San Jose Sharks. Kane played a critical role in the Oilers’ run to the Western Conference Finals, and he’s set himself up for a solid payday in free agency, for any team willing to take the risk on him, considering […] The post Evander Kane: 3 best destinations in 2022 NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hockey Writers

3 Biggest Challenges Facing Red Wings Head Coach Derek Lalonde

Perhaps the answer was right in front of us all along. “I find it difficult to hire people that you don’t really know,” Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman told the media in regards to who he might hire as the successor to former head coach Jeff Blashill. He elaborated further by mentioning that he prefers to hire individuals that have worked with him and know how he likes things to be done.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Jays coach Budzinski leaves team following daughter’s death

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter. Julia Budzinski was 17. “The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons,” general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement Sunday. “This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family. I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts.”
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

970K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy