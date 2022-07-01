ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont picks retired state official to complete Denise Merrill’s term as secretary of the state

By WSHU
wshu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut Governor Ned Lamont has chosen a retired state official to complete Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s term in office. Mark Kohler of North Haven, who retired earlier this year after a 30-year career...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Ricketts pushes back on Connecticut bid for pro-choice businesses

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is pushing back against Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s invitation for businesses to relocate to his state, where abortion rights are protected. The invitation to Nebraska businesses came in an open letter from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz. In it, they said...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Hot Button Issues in Race for Governor in Conn.

If all politics is as local as Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Tip O'Neill used to say then there is no doubt that the national issues like gas prices, the new Supreme Court decision on abortion and soaring inflation will all play into the race for governor here in Connecticut. The question is how?
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
North Haven, CT
Government
City
North Haven, CT
NBC Connecticut

Advocate for Change Weighs in on Whiting Abuse Settlement

One day after a judge approved the largest settlement ever between the state of Connecticut and an individual, a Groton state senator echoed her calls for reforming the hospital where a state psychiatric patient was abused. Five years ago, NBC Connecticut Investigates broke the story of the arrest of state...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Plans to Move Data Centers to Connecticut

It's a known fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the way we work. Big companies that at one time would never consider employees working from home and now, most of them have no choice to make it a part of their new normal. This includes big insurance companies, places...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Denise Merrill
connecticuthistory.org

Wallingford Native Son Signed the Declaration of Independence

Lyman Hall was a doctor, minister, and statesman from Connecticut who traveled throughout the original 13 colonies during the latter half of the 18th century. Hall served in the Second Continental Congress and signed the Declaration of Independence. Although he spent the later stages of his life in the South, Connecticut residents continue to honor his memory as one of the state’s most famous native sons.
WALLINGFORD, CT
iheart.com

Good News, Bad News For Connecticut Economy

The state's minimum wage increase takes effect today. The one-dollar hike brings the minimum wage in Connecticut to 14-dollars and hour. It's part of a five-year process that began in 2019. The law calls for the wage to cap out at 15-dollars next year, then beginning in 2024 the rate will grow along with economic indicators like inflation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT REMINDS PUBLIC OF PARKCONNECT PROGRAM THAT OFFERS INCREASED BUS SERVICES TO STATE PARKS AND BEACHES THIS SUMMER

(WESTPORT, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents about the state’s ParkConneCT program, which is offering increased bus services to Connecticut state parks and beaches. A continuation of a pilot program launched last year, the program offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various state parks and beaches this summer through Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022).
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Politics State
Eyewitness News

The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues.

Police say a 22 year old woman was shot and killed while attending a house party early this morning. Shortly after two this morning, police say a fight broke out at a house party at 29 Shultas Place and guns were fired. A massive fire work show is expected tonight...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
darientimes.com

These state parks have closed in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the holiday weekend in full swing, people are flocking to the Connecticut’s parks to enjoy the warm and sunny weather. The turnout has already over-extended the capacity of some state parks, according to the Connecticut Department of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Eyewitness News

Seven Conn. state parks fill to capacity, close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks are closed because their parking lots have reached capacity. The Fourth of July weekend is causing many Connecticut residents to spend time outdoors. Here is a list of state parks that are currently closed:. Black Rock State Park, Watertown. Burr Pond State Park, Torrington.
ctbites.com

40+ Places in Connecticut for Lobster, Clambakes, + Seafood Shacks (2022 Guide)

One fish, two fish, red fish…lobster. And seafood in all its forms. Oh yeah, baby! Get the bibs, the frosty beers and get crackin’, shuckin’ and lovin’. Nothing signals the start of summer quite like eating by the water while the sunshine sparkles on the waves. Picture, if you will, your teeth sinking into a lobster roll dripping with drawn butter, or wistfully dragging fresh steamers through (more) butter or popping hot-out-the-fryer clam strips and fritters into your mouth. Whether dining on land or by sea, seafood rules the roost this season. These simple summer pleasures make time stand still for a few blissful moments. Summer is here, and food is easy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Connecticut’s Five Signers of the Declaration of Independence

(June 27, 2022) –Connecticut sent four delegates to the Second Continental Congress: Samuel Huntington, Roger Sherman, Oliver Wolcott and William Williams. Only two were present and voted for the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776; all eventually signed it, though it took nearly six months for all 56 signers of the Declaration to put pen and ink to the document. Another signer, Lyman Hall, represented Georgia at the Continental Congress, but was born and raised in Wallingford and had studied medicine at Yale.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy