Phenix City, AL

WANTED: Phenix City Police searching for shooting suspect

By Simone Gibson
 4 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Phenix City Police Department is requesting public assistance locating Ethan Alexander Boyt.

Boyt is wanted for shooting into an occupied building and unoccupied vehicle; both are felony charges. The incident occurred on June 24 at Dolphin Drive in Phenix City, Alabama.

According to law enforcement, it is unknown if Boyt is armed and warns the public to use caution and not to approach him.

If you have any information regarding Boyt’s whereabouts, you can contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or call 911.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

