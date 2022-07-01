ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Air show commemorates century of Latvian independence

 4 days ago

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS) – The Field of Flight Air Show kicked off Thursday, and will go through July 4.

According to the Field of Flight website, all events take place at the Battle Creek Executive Airport.

Ticket prices for the air show are $13 per person.

While credit cards are not an accepted form of payment, children under three feet tall will get in for free every day.

During the air show, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will recognize the 100th anniversary of diplomacy between the United States and the Republic of Latvia on July 2.

Latvia won its independence from the Russian Empire in 1918 and the United States established diplomatic relations with Latvia on July 28, 1922.

The U.S. never recognized the Soviet Union’s occupation and annexation of Latvia in 1940. Latvians restored their independence in 1991 as the Soviet Union collapsed.

Michigan and Latvia have close ties, as the Great Lakes State has one of the largest Latvian-American populations in the country.

“Michigan is proud of its close relationship with Latvia, which has shown its value not only though numerous combined deployments, training exercises and initiatives under the State Partnership Program, but also in the rich Latvian-American community that calls Michigan home,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We could not be more grateful to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for paying tribute to our Latvian allies for their partnership, courage, and zeal for freedom in such a spectacular and meaningful way.”

To access a full schedule of the Field of Flight Air Show, click here .

