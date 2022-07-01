ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

After a two year wait, BJ’s Wholesale Club is coming to Wayne, NJ

By Bill Doyle
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, it took two years of negotiations, but finally a deal has been struck to bring the first BJ’s Wholesale Club to Passaic County, more specifically, Wayne. BJ’s announced that they will be opening a 105,031 square foot warehouse club and gas station some time later this...

nj1015.com

Comments / 2

 

