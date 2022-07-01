ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Tips to take your July 4th party to the next level

By Ali Reid
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Fourth of July is a perfect day to grill out and...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

WFMZ-TV Online

Sound of fireworks continue late into night in Reading

READING, Pa. – The sound of fireworks could be heard in Reading late into Monday night. As people continue to set off displays, dogs may find it difficult to cope. "Some dogs are terribly afraid of them [fireworks]," Karel Minor, CEO of Reading-based Humane Pennsylvania, said in an interview last week. "It can get them anxious and sometimes make them run away from home."
WFMZ-TV Online

Thousands make their way to Allentown's 4th of July celebration; event features new food vendors

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown saw thousands of people at its annual 4th of July celebration at J. Birney Crum Stadium. We had a chance to talk with some of the vendors and customers, both from the local community and some who traveled across the state to be there. Like Chef Teres Brown, who drove in from Philadelphia to sell food at the event for the first time.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Lifestyle
WFMZ-TV Online

Fireworks cap day of July 4 celebrations in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Fireworks wrap up a day of fun in Quakertown. They brought the borough's Community Day festivities to a close. Before the fireworks, there was a day full of activities at Memorial Park, including live music and a car show.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fans take to field for Great American Blast at Coca-Cola Park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – From bounce houses to fireworks, Fourth of July weekend was in full swing at the Great American Blast inside Allentown's Coca-Cola Park on Saturday. "Anytime we get a chance, we come out here," said Emmanuel Hernandez of Wilson. Hernandez and his son Brayden usually spend Independence...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ShopRite of Greenwich recalls store-made ground meat

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. – ShopRite of Greenwich is voluntarily recalling store-made ground meat produced and sold at its store Saturday due to the possibility that the meat may contain small metal fragments. The store located at 1207 Route 22 in Warren County issued a news release Sunday saying the...
GREENWICH, NJ
Nick
WFMZ-TV Online

Governor Mifflin Community Days underway in Shillington

SHILLINGTON, Pa. – Some came to the start of Governor Mifflin Community Days for the rides. "My grandchildren are coming, so we head over to all the little kiddie rides," said Melinda Lucas of Exeter Township. Others hunt for that ever-elusive carnival sea creature. "We're here for the goldfish...
SHILLINGTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

More than 80 police departments across southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. – More than 80 municipal police departments from counties in southeastern Pennsylvania will join state police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities, officials said. The state Transportation Department announced Tuesday that police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire burns sheds, mill in Berks; fireworks may have played part

WASHINGTON TWP., BERKS COUNTY - Fireworks may have played a part in an early Tuesday fire that burned several sheds, a camper and an old saw mill, officials said. Eastern Berks Fire Department and neighboring stations were dispatched at 1:56 a.m. to a report of sheds on fire in the 300 block of Lenape Road, according to Eastern Berks spokesman Paul Bartlett.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews rescue woman who fell along Appalachian Trail

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. - First responders rescued a woman who fell on the Appalachian Trail along the border between Monroe and Northampton counties. Emergency crews from both counties responded to the area near the LeRoy Smith shelter about 2 a.m. Tuesday. They made contact with the woman about an hour later...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown tot drowns in backyard pool, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown toddler drowned Monday in a backyard swimming home pool, authorities said. Twenty-three-month-old Aydeen Cabrera was pronounced dead at 7:18 PM at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. The coroner said the child was found about 6 p.m. in the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

William Penn Highway could soon get a new business park from developer Lou Pektor

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners granted conditional final land development plan approval to a planned flex space business park Tuesday night. The vote was 3-1. The proposal from developer Lou Pektor's PC Land LLC consists of four buildings totaling almost 500,000 square feet as part of the Penn Center 33 project, known previously as the Mill Creek Corporate Center.
BETHLEHEM, PA

