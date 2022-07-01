Tips to take your July 4th party to the next level

READING, Pa. – The sound of fireworks could be heard in Reading late into Monday night. As people continue to set off displays, dogs may find it difficult to cope. "Some dogs are terribly afraid of them [fireworks]," Karel Minor, CEO of Reading-based Humane Pennsylvania, said in an interview last week. "It can get them anxious and sometimes make them run away from home."
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown saw thousands of people at its annual 4th of July celebration at J. Birney Crum Stadium. We had a chance to talk with some of the vendors and customers, both from the local community and some who traveled across the state to be there. Like Chef Teres Brown, who drove in from Philadelphia to sell food at the event for the first time.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The hot and sunny weather and Independence holiday combined to again close Beltzville State Park in Carbon County early Monday. The hot and sunny weather has parks and beaches in our area packed for the Fourth of July. Mauch Chunk Lake Park outside of Jim Thorpe...
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - In a backyard in Union Township outside Birdsboro a bond continues to form. We were feeding wild deer in our backyard for the longest time and I said to my dad, why don't we get pet deer?,” recalled 22-year-old Tristan ‘Pip’ Kochel. He...
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Fireworks wrap up a day of fun in Quakertown. They brought the borough's Community Day festivities to a close. Before the fireworks, there was a day full of activities at Memorial Park, including live music and a car show.
The Bethlehem Zoning Board's July 13 hearing will review a proposed 925-square-foot corner store selling food, tobacco, candy and lottery tickets. The owners, if the store is approved, will be Vijay and Eshita Patel. The store will have one parking space for its sole employee, according to the application to...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – From bounce houses to fireworks, Fourth of July weekend was in full swing at the Great American Blast inside Allentown's Coca-Cola Park on Saturday. "Anytime we get a chance, we come out here," said Emmanuel Hernandez of Wilson. Hernandez and his son Brayden usually spend Independence...
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. – ShopRite of Greenwich is voluntarily recalling store-made ground meat produced and sold at its store Saturday due to the possibility that the meat may contain small metal fragments. The store located at 1207 Route 22 in Warren County issued a news release Sunday saying the...
Tractor Supply Co., which operates more than 2,000 stores in 49 states, is having a grand opening near Phillipsburg on July 9. The rural retailer is opening in the Pohatcong Plaza at 1280 Route 22 East. Tractor Supply was founded as a mail-order business in 1938 and opened its first...
SHILLINGTON, Pa. – Some came to the start of Governor Mifflin Community Days for the rides. "My grandchildren are coming, so we head over to all the little kiddie rides," said Melinda Lucas of Exeter Township. Others hunt for that ever-elusive carnival sea creature. "We're here for the goldfish...
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a man stole a lawn tractor from the outside of a store in Monroe County and used it to drive away from the scene. Police say the lawn tractor was displayed in the front of Tractor Supply in Brodheadsville. The man cut through...
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. – More than 80 municipal police departments from counties in southeastern Pennsylvania will join state police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities, officials said. The state Transportation Department announced Tuesday that police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware...
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are looking for a juvenile who they say stole alcohol from a Giant Food Store. The juvenile stole eight 12-packs of beer from the store at 1880 Leithsville Road in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
WASHINGTON TWP., BERKS COUNTY - Fireworks may have played a part in an early Tuesday fire that burned several sheds, a camper and an old saw mill, officials said. Eastern Berks Fire Department and neighboring stations were dispatched at 1:56 a.m. to a report of sheds on fire in the 300 block of Lenape Road, according to Eastern Berks spokesman Paul Bartlett.
SAYLORSBURG, Pa. - First responders rescued a woman who fell on the Appalachian Trail along the border between Monroe and Northampton counties. Emergency crews from both counties responded to the area near the LeRoy Smith shelter about 2 a.m. Tuesday. They made contact with the woman about an hour later...
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Fireworks might be to blame for a fire that broke out in a Lehigh County home. Firefighters responded just before 8:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 600 block of East Lynwood Street in Salisbury Township. Fire officials say the fire started inside the home...
PALMER TWP., Pa. – Lou Pektor's proposal for a 185,000-square-foot manufacturing building on Van Buren Road was back before the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors Tuesday night for a conditional use hearing. However, it's still unknown if the supervisors will grant the developer's conditional use approval, as the hearing...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown toddler drowned Monday in a backyard swimming home pool, authorities said. Twenty-three-month-old Aydeen Cabrera was pronounced dead at 7:18 PM at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. The coroner said the child was found about 6 p.m. in the...
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa - Bethlehem Township's Board of Commissioners will meet tonight to review apartments planned for Freemansburg Avenue that are not permitted under the zoning code. The 2.3 acres at 5007 Freemansburg Ave., at the corner of Wagner Drive and across from a CVS drugstore, is in a Rural...
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners granted conditional final land development plan approval to a planned flex space business park Tuesday night. The vote was 3-1. The proposal from developer Lou Pektor's PC Land LLC consists of four buildings totaling almost 500,000 square feet as part of the Penn Center 33 project, known previously as the Mill Creek Corporate Center.
