Los Angeles County, CA

Monkeypox spread at two large parties in L.A. County, officials say

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 4 days ago

Los Angeles County officials have reported limited local...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 11

William Wright
3d ago

This was one of those masculine parties where you separate the men from the boys...with a crowbar!

Reply
8
smobserved.com

LA County Has Bail Again; Texas-style Lawsuits Against Illegal Gun Sales in CA; Feds Barred Again From Vax Mandate on Their Employees; CA Legislature Moving Toward Drug Injection Sites and Other Stories: Monday Morning Memo

George Gascón claims L.A. County is safer 'in some areas' because of his policies despite rise in violent crime over past year. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón joined local station KTLA 5 Saturday morning to defend his record as he faces a potential recall. Gascón was asked by news anchors Lynette Romero and Mark Meester to respond to those criticizing him as a "soft-on-crime" DA as L.A. has seen an 8.6% rise in violent crime over the past year. When pressed on if he believed L.A. county was safer because of what he had done, Gascón responded, "Yeah, in some areas it is."
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools in California

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
Los Angeles County, CA
CBS LA

Health officials voice concerns that July 4th celebrations could mean rise in COVID cases

Health officials are worried that July 4th celebrations will increase the spread of coronavirus. The concerns come as case numbers remain high and more patients end up in the hospital. "I'm very worried about anytime there is a holiday where people are going to gather," said Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.  Campen said another uptick in cases was expected after this holiday. "Of course, we are going to see yet another uptick after this holiday. Fortunately, it is not as much a life and death situation," she added. The state reported that there were 810 COVID patients in LA County hospitals, up 19 from Friday, and up 288 in just the last month. In Orange County, the number went up to 227, and in Riverside County, there were 149 COVID-19 patients who remain hospitalized. 
worldnationnews.com

LA County residents warned to be careful amid COVID transmission

Amid rising transmission and a surge in hospitalizations, the Los Angeles County health director on Friday, July 1, urged caution against the spread of COVID-19 during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when many people There is a possibility of attending parties or large gatherings. “Given the increasing number of...
Canyon News

Firework Shows Forced To Cancel Due To Investigation

SANTA MONICA—Multiple cities in Southern California have been forced to cancel their annual Fourth of July fireworks show due to a pending investigation into a Santa Monica based fireworks company led by the California State Marshal. Exposhows Fireworks Events had fraudulently contracted with about two dozen cities across the...
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Raises Minimum Wage, Affecting Unincorporated SCV

Los Angeles County is set to raise its minimum wage, affecting the unincorporated areas of the Santa Clarita Valley starting Friday. Angelenos’ wallets are set to see an increase in the minimum wage from the previous $15 per hour to $15.96 dollars per hour, according to L.A. County officials.
foxla.com

Southern California juvenile white sharks are 'hanging out' near beaches but not concerned about humans: study

Juvenile white sharks are "hanging out" near beaches in Southern California but are not necessarily interested with humans, says the researcher of a study published in June. A group of researchers from California State University, Long Beach and the University of Minnesota published the study in June, and one of their findings is that juvenile white sharks tend to spend long amounts of time along Southern California coastal beaches because there is more food and fewer predators.
davisvanguard.org

Community Cheers West Hollywood $1.6 Million Cut from LA Sheriff’s Contract – 5 Deputies Also Axed; Critics Call for Dozens of Other Cities to Make Similar Moves

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA — More than $1 million—and a number of Los Angeles County deputies—were cut from the sheriff’s dept. contract here last week, after what social justice groups are calling a “historic” vote by the West Hollywood City Council in response to community concerns.
californiapublic.com

Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Have Been Canceled in These SoCal Cities

Some Southern California communities will have to wait more than a year for their next Fourth of July fireworks shows. The cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, La Punte and Lynwood are being forced to cancel or revise their shows. The cancellations come after a state investigation into the company they all...
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County May Return to Indoor Masking Requirements

The L.A. County Health Department is continuing to track the impact of the pandemic in LA County, using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels framework and the County’s Early Alert Signals. Currently, the county remains at the CDC designated COVID-19 Medium Community Level. However,...
Saurabh

3 of the best Taco trucks in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. With residents from all over the world, Los Angeles County is renowned for its multicultural population. The individuals who live here also bring their local delicacies, which enriches the county's food culture and makes it more vibrant than ever before. The highest number of any racial group in Los Angeles County is Hispanic, which makes up 47.98% of the total population. Therefore, it should not be surprising that Mexican cuisine predominates in both high-end restaurants and on the county's streets.
Comments / 0

