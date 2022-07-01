Monkeypox spread at two large parties in L.A. County, officials say

Health officials are worried that July 4th celebrations will increase the spread of coronavirus. The concerns come as case numbers remain high and more patients end up in the hospital. "I'm very worried about anytime there is a holiday where people are going to gather," said Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center. Campen said another uptick in cases was expected after this holiday. "Of course, we are going to see yet another uptick after this holiday. Fortunately, it is not as much a life and death situation," she added. The state reported that there were 810 COVID patients in LA County hospitals, up 19 from Friday, and up 288 in just the last month. In Orange County, the number went up to 227, and in Riverside County, there were 149 COVID-19 patients who remain hospitalized.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO