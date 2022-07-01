ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Calvin Harris and 21 Savage Embrace That Nouveau Riche Life on ‘New Money’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKIcJ_0gS9Bjmn00

Click here to read the full article.

Calvin Harris has linked up with 21 Savage for a new song, “New Money,” set to appear on Harris’ upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 , out Aug. 5.

“New Money” is exactly what you’d expect from a Funk Wav Bounces track, with Harris crafting yet another effortless grove packed with bright piano, supple bass lines, and sunset-streaked synths (there’s even a wah-wah guitar solo thrown in for good measure). It’s a pristine production pallet for 21 Savage, who peels of couplets like, “Gucci garments, kush smell like armpits/You domеstic, all I ride is foreign shit.”

“New Money” is the second offering from Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 , following “Potion,” which featured Dua Lipa and Young Thug. While a full track list hasn’t been revealed yet, Harris did tease the album’s numerous collaborators , including Normani, Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Halsey, Pusha T, Chlöe, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Offset, Swae Lee, Tinashe, Lil Durk, and more.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 marks Harris’ first album in five years, following 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 . In the years since, he’s dropped a steady stream of singles, and also released a trio of EPs under the moniker, Love Regenerator.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

J-Hope Wants Some ‘More’ on New Solo Single

Click here to read the full article. J-Hope boldly proclaims he wants “More” on his highly anticipated new solo single. The BTS member dropped the track from his forthcoming Jack in the Box LP at midnight on Thursday. The swag-filled song finds J-Hope flirting with a darker, edgier sound that fuses together alternative rock hooks with hip-hop beats. “I’m doing it all,” he declares in the song’s hypnotic pre-chorus. The track’s message is to “show the world how much [J-Hope has] grown,” according to a press release. Jack in the Box, out out July 15, is the rapper-slash-dancer’s first-ever non-mixtape album —...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Did Elvis Presley Steal From Big Mama Thornton? The Real Story of ‘Hound Dog’

Click here to read the full article. Baz Luhrmann’s box-office-topping new movie Elvis does manage to show the powerhouse singer Big Mama Thornton (played by Shonka Dukureh) performing “Hound Dog,” a song she recorded in 1952, four years before Elvis Presley. But it leaves out two very significant players: songwriters Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, who wrote “Hound Dog” as teenagers for Thornton, and went on to write “Jailhouse Rock,” “You’re So Square (I Don’t Care),” “Trouble,” and other hits for Presley himself. Leiber died in 2011, but Stoller is thriving at age 89 — and he tells our Rolling Stone Music Now...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

What the Hell Happened to Justin Timberlake?

Click here to read the full article. Zoomers, particularly those on TikTok, are really good at making previously lauded white men seem remarkably uncool. This is a curse that has now befallen Justin Timberlake, the once pop prince.  At the turn of the century, Timberlake dominated every facet of pop culture. He was the de facto breakout star of dominating boy band *NSYNC and the boyfriend of pop princess Britney Spears. When both those parts of his life ended in uniquely dramatic fashions, he spun it into solo superstardom. Twenty years ago this fall, he made his mark with Justified. Four years...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Tinashe
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Pusha T
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Normani
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Young Thug
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Pharrell
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Halsey
Rolling Stone

Hear Phoebe Bridgers’ Cover The Carpenters’ ‘Goodbye to Love’ for ‘Minions’ Soundtrack

Click here to read the full article. Phoebe Bridgers is paying homage to pop legends The Carpenters with a dreamy reinterpretation of the sibling duo’s 1972 single “Goodbye to Love.” The song appears on the soundtrack for the animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru, which hits theaters Friday. Bridgers’ subdued, gentle multi-tracked vocals skate across a piano progression before the song explodes into a lounge music fever dream, complete with swirling psychedelic synth accents. (The Carpenters’ original version of the tune was celebrated for its use of a distorted guitar solo — a unique production choice for the soft rock...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

City Girls, Usher Head to the Roller Rink for ‘Good Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Sun’s out, skates out! On Thursday, the City Girls dropped their summer bop “Good Love” alongside Usher, accompanied by a colorful, summer-ready video just in time for Fourth of July weekend. “Ladies in the house tonight, if you’re ready,” Usher sings on the sensual track. “Get freaky. Say that you want good love/Girl, I can give it to you.” City Girls pay homage to their hometown on the track during a brief interpolation of Miami artist Luke’s 1992 song “Breakdown” during a Yung Miami verse. “Sit me centre stage and watch me do my thing/Like...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott, Dior Collaboration to Retail in July

Click here to read the full article. Travis Scott and House of Dior in Paris’ capsule collaboration, Cactus Jack Dior, will hit retail on July 13, Women’s Wear Daily reports. The skate wear-inspired line will include sneakers, backpacks and men’s ready to wear. The pairing was initially paused following the Astroworld tragedy, but the collaboration will now be launched. Scott recently performed at the Billboard Music Awards and he will be performing in the coming months in Las Vegas, London, and São Paolo. The rapper also announced he would be awarding $1 million in scholarships to HBCU students to help...
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Forcing Poison to Cancel Nashville Show

Click here to read the full article. Poison frontman Bret Michaels was hospitalized Thursday evening in Tennessee, forcing the band to cancel their appearance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. According to the Nashville Tennessean, Live Nation officials confirmed Michaels’ bandmates appeared onstage to break the news to the audience before their scheduled performance. In an Instagram post, Michaels said he suffered an “unforeseen medical complication” that led to his hospitalization. He did not provide any further details on his condition, other than to say he is “working on being back 100% very soon.” “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#21 Savage#New Money#Gucci
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Not Microwave Shit:’ Saweetie Addresses Continued Delay of Debut Album

Click here to read the full article. Fans of Saweetie have been waiting for her debut LP, Pretty Bitch Music, for what feels like a decade. On Wednesday, the rapper addressed why it’s taken her hella long to release her the LP, and reframed the project as more than just music, calling it a “movement.” “These past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly as a woman,” she wrote in an emoji-packed statement on her Instagram Story. “I have realized my purpose with the platform God has given me which is why...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kid Cudi’s 2008 Debut Mixtape to Stream for the First Time

Click here to read the full article. Kid Cudi has announced his 2008 debut mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi, will officially hit streaming services for the first time on July 15. “This official release is 2 days shy of the 14th anniversary,” he tweeted. “I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, [with] all the jams that made people fans from [the] jump.” He also added that it would have a new intro and be available on vinyl. "A Kid Named Cudi" dropped July 17th 2008. This official release is 2 days shy of the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kelsea Ballerini Jumps into Love ‘Heartfirst’ on ‘Kimmel’

Click here to read the full article. Kelsea Ballerini brought her latest single, “Heartfirst,” to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, offering fans a glimpse of her as-of-yet untitled fifth studio album, scheduled for release later this year. The country hitmaker performed the feel-good song — which celebrates the magic and uncertainty of being young and lovestruck — for the Kimmel crowd while decked out in a floral catsuit and backed by her band. Ballerini gave her first TV performance of “Heartfirst” earlier this year at the CMT Awards from her backyard after a case of COVID forced the singer into quarantine. She was also scheduled...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Travis Barker ‘Much Better’ After ‘Severe Life Threatening Pancreatitis’

Click here to read the full article. Travis Barker told fans he is feeling “much better” after a bout with pancreatitis that followed an endoscopy earlier this week. Five days after being taken to the hospital, the Blink-182 drummer posted a health update in his Instagram Stories and revealed the details behind his sudden ordeal. “I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” he wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.” He continued, “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

SCOTUS Buffer Zone Covers Group Fighting Buffer Zones at Abortion Clinics

Click here to read the full article. Soon after the draft of its decision stripping abortion rights got leaked, the Supreme Court resembled a fortress. The courthouse was ringed with eight-foot fencing and public streets and walkways near the grounds were closed to the public.  There was thick irony in the fact that the high court justices had created a “buffer zone” to limit pro-abortion demonstrators from getting up-close-and-personal. The court has spent decades declaring broad buffer zones around abortion clinics unconstitutional, forcing patients to run an intimidating (and often abusive) gauntlet of anti-abortion protesters. This irony runs deeper still. The anti-abortion...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Enlists Kanye West, Lil Durk to Flaunt Some ‘Hot Sh-t’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is on some serious “Hot Shit” and Kanye West and Lil Durk join her on the new banger. The track is Cardi’s first single of 2022. On the booming, bass-heavy romp, Cardi celebrates the independence and security her success has provided. “Either way you slice it, bottom line, I’m the top bitch/New Chanel, I rock it, twist and it ain’t even out yet,” she raps. “All this jewelry at the grocery store, I’m obnoxious Bought a home and closin’ on another, I know I’m blessed.” Cardi teased she had a new song “coming...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See Adele Return to the Stage for First Public Concert in 5 Years

Click here to read the full article. Adele returned to the stage Friday for her first concert of 2022 — and her first public show of the 30 era — at London’s Hyde Park. “My God, I’m back at home,” Adele told the sold-out hometown crowd after her show-opening performance of “Hello.” “It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here.” The singer, who last performed at the Brit Awards in Feb., delivered an 18-song setlist filled with hits from all four of her studio LPs, plus...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Says Making New Album Was ‘Escape During a Scary Time’ as She Reveals ‘Renaissance’ Cover Art

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé is weeks away from delivering her much-anticipated LP Renaissance to the world. On Wednesday, the music icon shared the LP’s cover art and what making the album was like for her: it “allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.” Captioning the cover image, which features a photo of Beyoncé riding a ghost-like horse and staring intently into the camera while nearly nude, she wrote, “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Akim and Farruko Want to Find Light in Darkness on New Track ‘Luz’

Click here to read the full article. Haters y Fanáticos, the new album from Akim, is all about displaying the Panamanian artist‘s versatility: He bobs between smooth reggaeton romantico, R&B-inspired melodies, and trap beats. But the most unexpected track just might be “Luz,” a melodic EDM collaboration with Puerto Rican reggaeton mainstay Farruko that explores how to embrace positivity, even in dark moments. Akim and Farruko released the video, directed by Fernando Lugo, which flashes between the pair singing at a club and standing in a meadow with dancers in matching outfits. The motivational lyrics are meant to lift listeners up...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Talks Kanye West’s ‘Personal’ ‘Hot Sh-t’ Verse, Ponders Mystery of His Persona in New Interview

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B spoke about getting a personal, but still club-ready verse from Kanye West for her new song “Hot Shit” while the rapper was in the thick of a media firestorm earlier this year. In an interview with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 show, Cardi said that Ye gave her the verse “a couple of months ago when he was just all over the media, because of all of the things that were going on.” (Though Cardi obviously didn’t mention any specifics, West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was at a very contentious...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Raye Is ‘Done Being a Nice Polite Pop Star’ as She Debuts Unapologetic Comeback

Click here to read the full article. Raye is done giving a fuck about what people think. After being locked in a cage of her former record label for more than five years and unable to release a debut album, Raye is ready to show the world her star power as she debuts unapologetic anthem “Hard Out Here” with Rolling Stone. “I can’t even tell you how liberated I feel,” Raye tells Rolling Stone. “This video is me done being a nice polite pop star. And for the first time, I’m performing and preparing to tell my truth — unapologetically and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy