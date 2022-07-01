Calvin Harris and 21 Savage Embrace That Nouveau Riche Life on ‘New Money’

Click here to read the full article.

Calvin Harris has linked up with 21 Savage for a new song, “New Money,” set to appear on Harris’ upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 , out Aug. 5.

“New Money” is exactly what you’d expect from a Funk Wav Bounces track, with Harris crafting yet another effortless grove packed with bright piano, supple bass lines, and sunset-streaked synths (there’s even a wah-wah guitar solo thrown in for good measure). It’s a pristine production pallet for 21 Savage, who peels of couplets like, “Gucci garments, kush smell like armpits/You domеstic, all I ride is foreign shit.”

“New Money” is the second offering from Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 , following “Potion,” which featured Dua Lipa and Young Thug. While a full track list hasn’t been revealed yet, Harris did tease the album’s numerous collaborators , including Normani, Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Halsey, Pusha T, Chlöe, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Offset, Swae Lee, Tinashe, Lil Durk, and more.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 marks Harris’ first album in five years, following 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 . In the years since, he’s dropped a steady stream of singles, and also released a trio of EPs under the moniker, Love Regenerator.