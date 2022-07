From reality TV to real-life fairy tale. After navigating tragedy and handing out roses, Emily Maynard Johnson found The One in Tyler Johnson. Before her time in Bachelor Nation, the North Carolina native was engaged to NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. Following his untimely death in a plane crash at age 24, Maynard Johnson learned she was pregnant. She gave birth to daughter Josephine Riddick “Ricki” Hendrick in June 2005.

