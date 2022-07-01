Secrets of the Yankees Wall

Some had heard of the wall before being introduced, but it’s a secret to most until the time is right.

The bowels of Yankee Stadium contain hallway after hallway, door after door. New additions to the team are shown around, and try to remember where to go without breadcrumbs nearby to help. The Yankees clubhouse alone has three entrances.

Before he made his Yankees debut, Manny Bañuelos had no idea about the 30 x 9 ½-feet wall that is on the other side of his locker. Luis Severino remembers when the wall first opened to him, but he has not revisited it much in the years since. He should probably go that way more, he acknowledged, but it’s a backstreet.

Exit the clubhouse through the side door and head toward the clubhouse manager’s office, on the way to Aaron Boone’s headquarters, to get a glimpse of the most prized wall in the labyrinth that took shape inside the new Yankee Stadium.

The wall is blank apart from the interlocking “NY” in the middle – and hundreds and hundreds of autographs. From Don Larsen to Michael King; from Derek Jeter to Marwin Gonzalez; from Dave Winfield to Rickey Henderson to Joey Gallo; if you wore a Yankees uniform and took the field, you also were asked to sign the wall, joining a club that is made permanent with ink from silver markers. Since the new park opened in 2009, a swath of what had been a plain, blue wall — a literal blank canvas — has been converted into an autograph hound’s dream.

On the other side of a wall in the Yankee Stadium clubhouse is one of the most unique monuments in sports, a wall bearing the signatures of players past and present. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Black panels comprise the wall. You might have had a cup of coffee; you might have had gulps of champagne on the way to championships. If you took the field, this is where your signature belongs.

Yankees clubhouse manager Rob Cucuzza and locker room manager Joe Lee are on a never-ending hunt to track down every Yankee from the pre-wall era and get their John Hancocks on a wall that is unlike any other.

Nestor Cortes heads down the hallway and lets his eyes stray “every time,” he said.

“It’s an awesome concept by whoever thought of it,” King said. “I mean, that is worth probably a ton of money.”

Both worth a ton of money and priceless. Most walls separate. This one unites generations, granting a sense of immortality to anyone who earns a spot on it.

As the new stadium was opening, the potential was there before the details.

“It was like moving into a brand new house that needed to be decorated,” Cucuzza said. “You need to make it feel at home.”

The long wall outside his office stared him down. It did not feel like home.

Cucuzza and Lee traded ideas. Maybe they could hang pictures — which would not be very original. How about honoring the retired numbers?

“No, we got those all over the building,” Cucuzza said.

“Why don’t we get the players to sign it?” Lee offered.

Yankees locker room manager Joe Lee (l.) and clubhouse manager Rob Cucuzza hatched the idea for the wall as an effort to make the Yankees feel more at home when the new Yankee Stadium opened in 2009. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The inside of Fenway Park’s Green Monster contains hundreds of signatures from anyone who visits. The Yankees version that Lee envisioned would only include players who had donned the uniform and stepped on the field.

They decided to decorate it not with art or pictures, but with history.

“It’s probably my only contribution [to the stadium],” Lee said with a laugh.

After running it up the Yankees flagpole, they got approval, and former Yankees everything — player, coach, manager, scout, GM — Gene “Stick” Michael became the first to sign. Old-Timers’ Day in 2009 was a bonanza for the wall as it began filling with signatures, and the hunt — for new and old Yankees and their writing hands — had begun.

Don Mattingly coming into town as manager of the Dodgers? Escort him to the wall.

Happen to spot Allen Watson, a lefty on the 1999 and 2000 Yankees, sitting in the stands? Say hi and ask him to follow you.

“They put a former Yankee on TV,” Cucuzza remembered, “and I was like, ‘Joey, go out and get him.”

The only feature on the wall that is not an autograph is the “NY,” synonymous with the Yankees and, on the wall, synonymous with greatness. Signatures within the circle around the logo are reserved for those who earned their way to Cooperstown, too.

“It’s cool to see a guy sign for the second time,” Cucuzza said. “That means so many things, right? It means that they had a great career and they made it into the Hall of Fame.”

The next player scheduled to add his name — again — to that unique piece of wall real estate is Derek Jeter, who will be back in The Bronx in September to commemorate his Hall of Fame induction and second spot on the wall.

At some point, the legends always come back, and Cucuzza and Lee are there with markers. It took a while for Roger Clemens to return to the Stadium, but he did. Dave Righetti, long coaching in San Francisco, needed a rare Giants-Yankees series in The Bronx to finally sign.

The wall, though, welcomes all who have played for the franchise, such as Chad Huffman, who had been a Padres prospect until the Yankees claimed him on waivers as the 2010 season was beginning.

Huffman was called up in June for his major league debut, and showed up to a ballpark he had not actually stepped foot in. When his wall moment came, he looked at the sea of legends, and not just from the past. The Yankees had won the World Series a season prior, so Huffman even looked at his new teammates with wide eyes.

“The only people who’ve signed it [at that point] are legends, absolute Hall of Famers,” Huffman said, laughing, over the phone.

Like every player who signs the wall, Marwin Gonzalez had to navigate where to place his signature among those belonging to some of the icons in the game. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Huffman lasted nine games, batted .167, and was designated for assignment. He kept chasing his baseball dream with four more organizations before getting a second chance, in 2017, with the Cardinals. He played 12 more games in the majors before retiring, but his signature — which he believes is near Doc Gooden’s — is not going anywhere.

Such is the magic that the wall holds. Regardless of where you go next, you have made it to the precise spot as many of your idols.

The wall “is not going anywhere,” Clarke Schmidt said. “Who knows where my career will take me … but it would be cool to see where I end up and hopefully one day be able to come back here and take my kids here.”

Schmidt’s signature was delayed, having debuted during the pandemic season of 2020, when he was in an auxiliary clubhouse. The following season, Cucuzza and Lee wrangled Schmidt, JP Sears and Ron Marinaccio, the three young pitchers signing near one another.

Schmidt lets his eyes wander whenever he walks past it.

“It’s almost a little chance to take a step back and reflect on what it takes to get here and how much it means to be here,” said the third-year Yankee. “Every time you see your name on there, you’re like, ‘Damn, that’s pretty cool.’”

King joined the wall right after his 2019 debut. when Cucuzza escorted him over and handed him a pen. King, who didn’t know of its existence, took a moment.

Clarke Schmidt, who finds himself gazing at the signature wall anytime he passes it, said the fact that his name is among them is “pretty cool.” Getty Images

“Mariano [Rivera] was like the first one that I read,” King said. “That’s a cool autograph.”

Matt Carpenter signed the wall shortly after making his Yankees debut in late May. He had been warned about the tradition he was about to join 12 years before.

The 12th-year pro and longtime Cardinals infielder took a few minutes and surveyed the autographs that sometimes are legible and sometimes less than that. A good friend had played with the Yankees in 2010, and Carpenter still remembers the excitement that arose from the signature moment. Carpenter wanted to join the Yankees in part to unite himself once more with a longtime pal.

He and Cucuzza could not identify the name by its penmanship, so they tried the number that would be attached. Carpenter knew it would have included a “22” with the signature, which he finally found on the second panel, to the left of the “NY.”

Carpenter signed right underneath and took a quick picture. He texted it to Huffman.

Carpenter and Huffman have been best friends since they were about 7 years old, growing up in Texas. They played Little League together and Pony League and high school before both going to Texas Christian University.

Huffman made the majors first, beating Carpenter by a year, and told his pal about his wild first day as a Yankee.

“I remember him being super overwhelmed and thinking it was the coolest thing ever to be able to sign that,” Carpenter said. “He was afraid he was going to sign in the wrong place.”

Twelve years later, as Carpenter opted out of his minor league contract with the Rangers and sought a major league deal, Huffman — now working in real estate in Fort Worth — was once again rooting for the Yankees.

Friends since they were kids growing up in Texas, Chad Huffman and Matt Carpenter were reunited on the Yankee Stadium wall of signatures 12 years apart. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post; Getty Images (2)

They played on all the same teams growing up. Wouldn’t it be cool if they both only played — albeit at different times — for the Yankees and Cardinals, too?

The Yankees were interested in Carpenter’s lefty bat and wanted to see how it would play at Yankee Stadium. It has played well. Carpenter wanted the big-league shot with a team that could win, and the Yankees could offer that.

They also allowed Carpenter to be immortalized with his buddy. It had been more than a decade since he learned secondhand about the wall, but of course he remembered.

“You don’t forget that kind of stuff.”