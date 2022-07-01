ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

Winner finally declared in tight Republican primary for 13th Congressional District

By Mike Koziatek
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

It took a couple of days but The Associated Press has declared a winner in the Republican primary for 13th Congressional District, which was gerrymandered to now include a swath of St. Clair and Madison counties.

Regan Deering won the primary by narrowly edging out Jesse Reising, according to the AP.

Since Tuesday night, the two candidates had been neck and neck in the vote count.

Deering had 14,764 votes, or 34.7 %, with an estimated 97.2% of the votes counted as of 5:59 p.m. Thursday when the AP called the race for Deering.

Reising, who conceded the race with a post on Facebook, had 14,093 votes, or 33.1%, as of Thursday night. Two other GOP candidates, Matt Hausman, with 10,084 votes, and Terry Martin, with 3,646 votes, trailed the two frontrunners.

Through Facebook posts, Deering thanked her supporters and said “We can’t survive more of the far-Left’s radical agenda.”

Deering will face Democratic nominee Nikki Budzinski in the Nov. 8 election.

Budzinski was declared the winner on Tuesday night in her race against David Palmer.

The 13th Congressional District was redrawn last year by Democrats and now includes parts of the metro-east that previously had been part of Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost’s 12th Congressional District. Belleville, East St. Louis and parts of Edwardsville and Collinsville are now in the 13th District, which cuts across central Illinois to include parts of Springfield, Decatur and Champaign-Urbana.

Deering, 46, of Decatur said in a Belleville News-Democrat candidate questionnaire she is a community advocate and philanthropist.

Budzinski, 45, of Springfield is a former senior adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and served during his first year as governor. Her role included pitching Pritzker’s policies to Southern Illinois residents.

Neither Budzinski nor Deering have run for a public office before this race.

The 13th District includes parts of St. Clair, Madison, Champaign, Macon, Piatt and Sangamon counties, and all of Macoupin County. This seat was open since incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis had to run in the newly created 15th Congressional District on Tuesday. He lost the GOP primary race to U.S. Rep. Mary Miller on Tuesday.

The results from Tuesday’s primary are considered unofficial and will become final after they are certified by election officials later this month.

12th Congressional District primary results

Homer “Chip” Markel on Wednesday was declared the winner of the Democratic primary in the 12th Congressional District in the race to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost in the November election, according to the AP.

Markel, had 10,974 votes, or 56.8%, to defeat Joshua Qualls, who had 8,341 votes, or 43.2%,, according to the AP’s report of an estimated 99% of the vote counted.

Markel, 61, of Carbondale, is retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Bost, of Murphysboro, was unopposed in the Republican primary. He has served in Congress since January 2015.

All of or parts of 34 counties make up the 12th Congressional District: Alexander, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edwards, Effingham, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Massac, Monroe, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Washington, Wayne, White and Williamson.

Comments / 4

Thor Solversen
3d ago

I'm sorry but does the Associated Press get to declare a winner are they the governing body for elections or is an actual county or district or state decide who gets to be the representative I'm so confused

Reply(2)
4
Related
labortribune.com

Crowe resigns from Illinois Senate

Rachelle Aud Crowe has resigned from the Illinois Senate, as anticipated following her confirmation as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) had served the 56th District since 2019, until President Joe Biden nominated her for U.S. attorney and the U.S. Senate confirmed her May 17. She had to resign from the state Senate in order to take the position.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
City
Murphysboro, IL
City
Washington, IL
City
Decatur, IL
State
Washington State
City
Macon, IL
City
Springfield, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
City
Madison, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
City
Carbondale, IL
City
Hardin, IL
City
Hamilton, IL
Local
Illinois Government
County
Saint Clair County, IL
City
Pulaski, IL
Saint Clair County, IL
Government
City
Edwardsville, IL
WSAZ

Kentucky Gov. orders flags to half-staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7 in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot on Thursday, June 30 during a standoff in Floyd County. Additional flag status information is...
KENTUCKY STATE
wmay.com

Sangamon County Returns To High COVID Transmission Level

Sangamon and several neighboring counties are once again classified as having “high” rates of COVID transmission. Sangamon had fallen into the “medium” category over the past couple of weeks, but the CDC has moved it back into the “high” transmission category. 28 Illinois counties have high transmission levels, including Christina, Logan, Macon, and Menard.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Election Local#Republicans#Congressional District#The Associated Press#Gop#Democratic#Democrats#The Metro East
CBS New York

N.J. Gov. Murphy set to sign package of gun safety bills

METUCHEN, N.J. -- There are about to be new gun laws in New Jersey.Late Tuesday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy was set to sign several measures into law in response to the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more on what the bills contain.READ MORE: Supreme Court's ruling reverberates in New Jersey, with some gun owners seeking more concealable weaponsThe governor and other supporters believe the new laws will make the state safer, but those who aren't in favor say the new legislation goes too far.Gun safety advocates such as William Kaminski and his wife, who are part of...
METUCHEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wmay.com

Illinois taxpayers to pay $17.9 million to subsidize electric vehicle purchases

(The Center Square) – The race is on for Illinois consumers looking to get a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate for buying an electric vehicle. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced the start of Illinois’ Electric Vehicle Rebate Program that brings about a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate for consumers who buy an electric car and a $1,500 rebate for electric motorcycles.
ILLINOIS STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Protestor Dominic Lewis gathered outside of Planned Parenthood, Central West End, St. Louis, Missouri

Last week, Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a memorandum, authorizing the nation’s first “trigger law,” or the automatic and total ban on abortion following the repeal of Roe v. Wade. By “triggering” the abortion ban - which would not and did not take effect until A.G. Schmitt signed it - Missouri once again made history in one of the worst ways possible.
FOX2Now

Best school districts in Missouri

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
MISSOURI STATE
wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
195
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy