The Pittsfield Suns and the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England teamed up to give a local teen a day to remember at Wahconah Park on Sunday. 17-year-old Evan Franz was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019, but hasn’t let surgery, chemotherapy or radiation dampen his spirits. The two teams invited Evan to the park to be part of warmups and batting practice, but also surprised him with a one-day contract to make him a member of the Rox for the day. He signed on the dotted line at home plate and then led off the game for Brockton wearing #34, the number of this favorite player David Ortiz. Franz hit the ball down the first base line and then hustled in for the single before leaving the field to a standing ovation. It was an emotional and special day for everyone involved.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO