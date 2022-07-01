ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

From ‘ER’ to ‘Friends,’ 9 of the Best TV Couples of the ’90s

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we revisit shows we still love even decades later, we of course have to look at the relationships we couldn’t get enough of and rooted for as they went through ups and downs, love triangles, and even...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

9 Burning Questions for ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.]. In true Umbrella Academy fashion, the world ended… and then viewers were left with an explosive cliffhanger!. This time, the super-powered siblings are stuck in a land — where everything’s seemingly owned by their father — and...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Simon’s ‘AGT’ Buzzer Picks, ‘Muslim American Road Trip,’ Journey to ‘America Outdoors’

Still feeling festive after July 4th? PBS is offering America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston, joining the titular author/podcaster on a cross-country endeavour to meet with Americans who enjoy nature. America’s Got Talent proves just that as the NBC competition looks back on its best golden buzzer moments so far this season. Journey along historic Route 66 for three-part doc The Great Muslim American Road Trip.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (July 4-10): ‘Black Bird,’ ‘The Challenge: USA’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of July 4-10.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

What’s the Deal With Caleb in ‘Westworld’ Season 4?

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4 episode 1, “The Auguries.”]. If you can’t tell the mystery behind something, does it really even matter? To Westworld fans, it sure does. “The Auguries” ushered in a whole new slate of mysteries for the show’s fourth...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
HipHopWired

Slim Thugs Reacts To Lupe Writing “Hip-Hop Saved My Life” Song About Him [Video]

Slim Thug is the epitome of a humble giant. He revealed he was very flattered when he found out he inspired Lupe Fiasco to write “Hip-Hop Saved My Life”. As per Hot New Hip-Hop, the Houston native recently attended the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards in Los Angeles last month. While walking the red carpet, HipHopDX got the “I Ain’t Heard Of That” rapper to touch on a very special moment that occurred years back.
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

The Best Short Films to Stream on Disney+

Disney+ is one of the most prominent streaming platforms of this day and age. And Disney is one of the companies that has proven to be able to adapt to each reinvention time and time again. But sometimes, it is nice to stop and look back on how it all...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Love Island’ UK Receives 781 Complaints in Four Weeks

The current season of Love Island UK, which airs on Hulu in the U.S., is causing quite the summer storm as the show has racked up over 781 complaints in just four weeks. According to Variety, the British media regulator Ofcom has been inundated with hundreds of complaints since the eighth season premiered on Monday, June 6. “So far, we have received a total of 781 complaints about the current season of Love Island,” an Ofcom spokesperson told Variety.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Westworld’ Recreates the Past in ‘Well Enough Alone’ (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4 episode 2, “Well Enough Alone.”]. For those who wanted Westworld to return to the parks, “Well Enough Alone” will bring welcome change. While no one’s going back to Westworld, per se, another Delos destination comes into...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘America the Beautiful’ on Disney+, CMT Does the 4th, ‘Sommerdahl Murders’

Disney+ knows how to throw a July 4th celebration, launching all six episodes of stunning nature docuseries America the Beautiful, narrated by Michael B. Jordan. Continuing the festivities, NBC has recruited some big-name talent like Lin-Manuel Miranda to toast the iconic Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Offering a break from the Independence Day programming is BBC America with its 30-episode Bones marathon!
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

’90 Day Fiancé’: Is Ariela Pregnant Again? (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 12 “Different Ex-pectations.”]. As we continue to be absorbed in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, most of our current couples, who are Americans with international partners, have just over a month to get married in order for them both to stay in the United States. Not going to lie, it’s getting downright tense to witness — but that’s part of the joy of watching! Episode 12 checks in with six of the seven couples for a nail-biting look at where they are in their journeys to the altar.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Stranger Things’: Eleven Takes On Vecna in Deadly Showdown (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Stranger Things Season 4 “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback.”]. The supersized Season 4 finale perfectly represents the highs and lows of Stranger Things. When it’s good, it’s really good. Some of the action sequences are thrilling. There are poignant character moments and stellar performances. And there are knowing winks to the audience at some of the more ridiculous plot points. But then there is the bad that drags it down: the unnecessarily long run-time and repetition, meandering side plots with irritating side characters, and an unwillingness to let things go.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Fear of the Dark: A Brief History of ’90s TV Horror

At the start of the ’90s, television took a turn for the terrifying. In the previous decade, tales of science-fiction terrors and monstrous encounters were doing well, as seen in the success of anthologies like The Twilight Zone (1985-89), The Ray Bradbury Theater (1985-92) and Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1985-89). Slashers were slicing and dicing a pathway, too, with the help of folks like Robert Englund, who brought the dream-jumping Freddy Krueger to life both in cinemas and on the small screen. And, of course, you can’t exclude the massive commercial success of franchises like Ghostbusters.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy