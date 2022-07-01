From ‘ER’ to ‘Friends,’ 9 of the Best TV Couples of the ’90s

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 12 “Different Ex-pectations.”]. As we continue to be absorbed in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, most of our current couples, who are Americans with international partners, have just over a month to get married in order for them both to stay in the United States. Not going to lie, it’s getting downright tense to witness — but that’s part of the joy of watching! Episode 12 checks in with six of the seven couples for a nail-biting look at where they are in their journeys to the altar.

